General Hospital Spoilers Video: 'What Aren't You Telling Me?'

In The Hot Seat

For Tuesday, September 24 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Diane runs interference — but for who and what is the context? Is it for her main client Sonny or her BFF Alexis? Teasers also reveal that Chase and Dante butt heads. Is it about Kristina? Dante gets on the phone and warns, “She’s about to do something she shouldn’t,” while Chase corners Kristina and puts her on the spot. “I need to ask you a few questions,” says Chase to a shocked Kristina.

Meanwhile, Alexis confides in her new lawyer when Martin visits her at Pentonville. The big problem for Alexis is she is intent on covering for her daughter but she may not be the only one she has to consider. “I think this is the part where you tell me what did go down,” suggests Martin.

Reaching Out

TJ opens up to Stella. He’s worried about Molly, who he hasn’t seen in a while — even though she did leave him a message that she’s okay. When she does finally show up, he had one big question for her. “Where were you last night,” TJ asks Molly.

Molly’s mother would be worried about her if she knew what was going on but in the meantime, she has her own safety to worry about. She’s roommates with Heather Webber. Is she the one Heather is speaking with when she says, “I’m going to do what I can to help you.”

Sonny has turned to Carly because she’s his alibi. Carly and Sonny strategize but it will not sit well with another woman in Sonny’s life. “You want to hang onto the past when you have a perfectly good future staring you in the face,” asks Natalia of Sonny. Meanwhile, Carly is wondering what is going on with Brennan. “What aren’t you telling me,” she asks. Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.