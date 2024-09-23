General Hospital Spoilers Video Promo: All Kinds of Bombs Drop!

In Her Defense

The action in this General Hospital spoilers preview for the week of September 23 begins at Pentonville with an intense discussion between Alexis and her new lawyer — Martin, who was hired by Sonny to help her. They both know that she is in big trouble as the main suspect in the murder of an FBI agent. Martin doesn’t hedge the facts or her chances in the courtroom. “Your only chance of winning the case is to prove John Cates was murdered by the man paying my fee,” he says over an image of Sonny smiling.

Chase is not happy with how the investigation is going and the reason for that his is partner, Dante. The two ague about his sister. “Kristina is hiding something and she was willing to talk until you got in the way,” accuses Chase. Dante doesn’t seem pleased but he also isn’t willing to say much more.

A Little Luck

The action then switches out of Port Charles to the newest fab four — Sidwell and Holly, along with Jason and Anna. “We’re going to find out why you’re really here,” says Sidwell as Jason and Anna try not to look too guilty and Holly straddles both worlds.

Soon we hear a countdown — “3-2-1…” as we see images flash across the screen of Lucky behind bars with a bloody lip, Holly literally fighting back against Sidwell — slapping him across the face, Jason throwing punches at guards and then as the person says “one” — an explosion erupts. Are any of our favorite characters injured or even killed in the blast? Let us know what you think is going to happen in the comments section. Also, see it all for yourself in the preview video below and for more of what’s coming up this week, be sure to click here.