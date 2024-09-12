General Hospital Spoilers Video: 'What Are You Going To Do About It?'

Heart of the Matter

For Thursday, September 12 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Tracy calls an emergency meeting — what it doesn’t say if it’s with the Deception crew or her own family. After all, the Quartermaines do seem to be involved in emergencies quite often. Two members of both groups are already having a meeting of their own. Lois and Brook Lynn have a heart-to-heart talk. “What if throwing a baby into the mix is just too much?” ponders Brook Lynn to her mother. Will Lois have any words of wisdom for BLQ?

Sasha has a surprise for Cody. “Are you ready for something fun and exciting?” asks Sasha playfully. These two are adorable as they navigate their deepening feelings. Fun sounds like a good plan for Sasha because she needs more of that in her life.

Confrontation Station

Josslyn pays a visit to Michael and these two get right into things. Joss has her opinions about John Cates’s murder and she’s not mincing words. It’s got Michael on the defensive. “You’re expecting me to shed a tear over that bastard’s death, that is not going to happen,” he tells her.

Meanwhile, teasers say that Jason accepts a new mission. He’s talking with Carly. Does she ask him to do her and the family a solid and go find Lucky? If so, Jason wants to make sure one thing is very clear. “Do not get involved with Jack Brennan,” he warns her.

Diane is also looking out for a friend when she meets with her client Sonny to plead someone else's case. Does she update him on the gun that has both Alexis and Kristina in trouble? Sure seems that way when she says, "What I want to know is what are you going to do about it?"