General Hospital Spoilers Video: Under The Gun

Seeking Reconnection

For Friday, September 6 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Lois is full of surprises. Does this mean she excels with her new etiquette lessons? Meanwhile, away from Port Charles, Holly and Lucky finally get a moment alone together and he doesn’t hold back. “I can smell a con a mile away,” he tells his father’s former lover.

Back in Port Charles, Lucky’s pal is still out cold and those who are trying to identify and help him, are no closer to their goal. Or are they? Jordan runs into Dante and asks him a pointed question. “Are you closer to identifying this man?” she asks. Dante did find some evidence at the crash scene. Is it helpful?

A Fine Line

Ric is trying to be helpful — to the police at least — but unsurprisingly his ex-wife Elizabeth is dubious. “We need to tell the police what we saw,” he tells her. Elizabeth doesn’t seem to be in as much of a rush as he is to throw another of his ex-wives under the bus (check out actor Ric Hearst’s take on it here). Will she help him get Alexis in trouble?

Chase is having a conversation at the Port Charles Police Department with his boss when he asks, “What’s up?” Anna doesn’t hesitate saying to him, “Development in the homicide of Agent Cates.” Teasers also say that Anna issues a warning. Is it to Chase or will it be for someone else?

Josslyn was gobsmacked to see her mom exit Sonny’s penthouse after hearing a rumor that her mom hooked up with Sonny in Tracy’s bed at the Quartermaine mansion. She isn’t pleased but she also wasn’t born yesterday and blasts Carly. “Did you sleep with Sonny or did you give him an alibi for murder?” she asks.

Sonny is still scrambling to cover all his bases because he knows killing a federal agent will get him life in prison — if he’s lucky. So he gives Jason a critical task. “This is the only thing tying me to the murder,” Sonny tells Jason. Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.