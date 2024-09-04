General Hospital Spoilers Video: 'There's Something I Want To Tell You'

Shocking Moments

For Wednesday, September 4 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Emma Samms returns as Holly! Also, Drew is running for Congress — and running from his feelings for his nephew’s wife. He’s about to burst with all the emotions running through him and he needs to talk with someone. So Drew confides in Curtis, who has sound advice. “Stop this before it goes too far,” warns Curtis. Is it already too late?

Drew isn’t the only one dealing with a lot of big feelings. A guilt-ridden Willow is finally alone with her husband. She tells Michael, “There’s something I want to tell you.” Will she really confess that she’s attracted to his hot uncle who is running for Congress and has even kissed him a few times?

The poker game is still happening on the other side of the world and the stakes are going to get even higher for Lucky. He is in big trouble and needs to change the direction that things are going with the big boss. “Any chance we can change the stakes,” asks Lucky.

Needing Backup

Back in Port Charles, Kristina continues to be a hot mess and she reaches out on the phone for help. “Please, just come here,” she pleads with someone. Teasers say that Kristina turns to Michael. Will that phone call get in the way of his learning the truth about his wife?

Elsewhere, Sonny and Carly strategize now that Agent John “Jagger” Cates is dead and Sonny needs an alibi. “I like your version better,” he tells his ex-wife. Will Carly be the key to his staying out of federal prison?

Someone else is looking to stay out of prison as Ava gets a surprising assist in that endeavor from Jason. The two meet with Killer Miller at the Port Charles Police Department’s interrogation room. “We can prove that everything we’re saying is true,” Jason tells Diane.

In a shocking move, Liz and Ric are the latest to co-op Robin and Jason’s bridge for their own meet-up. Something must happen because Ric tells Liz, “Clearly we saw something that we shouldn’t have.” Of course, they did — they’re at the bridge where everything happens! Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.