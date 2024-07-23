General Hospital Spoilers Video: Teaching Someone A Lesson

Questions and Heartbreak

For Tuesday, July 23 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Ned supports Tracy. Also, Jason updates Anna and he has a request for her that he’s hoping she will do. “Give me the same consideration that you gave Valentin,” he says. Will Anna, as Port Charles Police Commissioner, do that for him?

Kristina and Michael discuss family matters. Their father is in the fight of his life to get full custody of his daughter with Ava, but can either of his adult kids actually help him do this? “I am just as much of a liability on that stand as you are,” Kristina tells Michael.

Turning Up The Heat

Carly meets with Sonny. She is furious with the FBI agent who is holding the recording of her over her best friend’s head in order to get him to be his tool against Sonny. She has something big to tell her ex-husband about it. “John Cates wants to take you down,” she warns Sonny.

Elsewhere, John puts pressure on Ava. He’s desperate to put his longtime nemesis Sonny away for good and he has a feeling Ava is the one to help him do it and lucky for him, she’s just as desperate for the exact same thing. “If you want me to help you, you’ve got to help me first,” he tells her. Which one is playing more into the other’s hand?

Back to Sonny and Carly, the mobster is furious to hear what John is up to but he can’t possibly be surprised. He wants to teach the FBI agent not to mess with him. “It’s about time somebody beats that lesson into him,” Sonny says. Let us know who you think will come out on top in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.