General Hospital Spoilers Video Promo: All-Out War Erupts

Choosing Sides

The action in this General Hospital spoilers preview for the week of July 22 opens with Sonny talking with his estranged son, Michael. Tensions are heating up and Sonny knows that he needs more people on his side. To accomplish his goal, he realizes he must mend fences with Michael. “I need your help, son,” Sonny tells him. For his part, Michael looks a bit skeptical but will he be able to resist the urge to help his father against Ava?

Jason gets a reality check when John “Jagger” Cates drops the boom on him. “Your days as my informant are far from over,” he tells Jason, who looks like he is simmering with rage underneath. He got Cates what he wanted and he believed his years of hell were over. What will he do next?

“Sign the damn papers,” screeches Molly to a completely shocked and furious-looking Kristina. What has happened that has Molly believing she needs to do this to her sister? For her part, will Kristina, who is very far along in this pregnancy, be willing to give up the baby once born?

Accusations

John isn’t done spreading his own personal brand of sunshine around Port Charles. Next in the hot seat is Anna Devane. “Are you the reason Valentin got away?” he asks her. If he thinks he can ruffle her feathers so easily, he truly doesn’t know the former WSB agent turned Port Charles police commissioner very well.

Uh oh, it looks like Carly has had it with standing on the sidelines and allowing Jason to handle things to keep her safe. She confronts John saying, “Come and get me.” She’d rather be the one in the crosshairs any day over Jason. What will John do about the recording of her now?

Next, we’re shown very quick snippets of upcoming action like Danny throwing something, John and Ava about to kiss, Natalia shocked by something she sees and Sonny clearing cups off a counter in a fit of rage. See it all for yourself in the preview video below and for more of what’s coming up this week, be sure to click here.