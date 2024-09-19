General Hospital Spoilers Video: 'Somehow I Will Help You'

Helping Hands

For Thursday, September 19 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Jordan is giving a huge thumbs-up and show of support for someone in her life — is it Anna? Laura? Someone else? “I’d put my life in her hands any day of the week,” says Jordan while at Bobbie’s. Who is it that Jordan trusts that much?

We know who she doesn’t trust — Cyrus. Yet, the former inmate and supposed “changed” man is wanting someone he has found in a bad way to trust him. “Somehow I will help you,” says Cyrus. Teasers say that Lucky is desperate to escape. Could it be that Cyrus has gone halfway around the world and found the nephew he’s never met when others couldn’t? To help save his niece, who is only in this condition because Cyrus made Julian plant a bomb?

Gio offers an apology. Over at Bobbie’s, he finds Joss working but is she the one he feels the need to make things right with? “Why doesn’t that surprise me,” asks Joss. What is on Gio’s mind now?

Also at the local watering hole is Elizabeth and Ric, who have a heart-to-heart talk. Ric seems to be trying to make amends with this ex-wife for making her help him throw one of his other ex-wives under the bus. “You’re the one person I would do anything for,” he says. Well, we know it’s not Alexis!

Dante makes Isaiah’s acquaintance. Considering Isaiah was a victim of a hit-and-run accident almost the minute he crossed into Port Charles, they could have something to talk about besides Dante’s former brother-in-law. But Dante also has to have a talk with his son, Rocco, about Lulu. “I want you to be prepared,” he tells him.

On the other side of the world, Holly is at a grand party and Sidwell is trying to score points with her. "Too little, too late," says Holly. Will Sidwell be able to make things up to his English lady friend? While things aren't looking great for Holly, at the same party, things are looking up someone else. "I guess we caught a break," Jason says to Anna, as the two embark on a mission.