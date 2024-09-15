Record This: Your Handy Guide To Soaps The Week of September 16

Bold And Beautiful

Hope is stunned by Steffy’s shocking news on Monday, September 16, while Katie creates a scenario for Bill and Will to work out their differences…. On Tuesday, September 17, Steffy issues Hope a challenging ultimatum and Brooke demands respect from Taylor…. Taylor greets Eric for the first time since returning to Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 18, as Brooke makes a confession to Finn (both above)…. On Thursday, September 19, Ridge and Taylor reminisce about their past… Captain Deuce Stevens has a run-in with April during an office visit with Finn on Friday, September 20.

Days Of Our Lives

Fiona makes a shocking revelation to Xander, and Stephanie gets comfort from Alex, on Monday, September 16…. Paulina comes to possess some damning information courtesy of Stefan on Tuesday, September 17, while Rafe tells Jada about a vague memory he has recovered…. Jada makes a shocking discovery in Connie’s bed, and Ava says yes to an offer from Stefan on Wednesday, September 18… On Thursday September 19, Clyde gets a grilling from Steve (above, with Kayla), and Connie is undeterred as she seeks to punish Melinda and Gabi…. “Abigail” recalls a special memory and shares it with a deeply moved Chad on Friday, September 20, while Ava and Stefan find themselves in grave danger.

General Hospital

Kristina confronts Molly on Monday, September 16; Alexis and Sam put their heads together; Ava makes an introduction; Danny has news for Elizabeth; and Tracy and Sasha clash…. On Tuesday, September 17, Sam develops a new theory; Sonny challenges Molly; Alexis makes a big sacrifice; Nina shares her feelings with Sasha; and Drew takes action…. Alexis is in for a shock on Wednesday, September 18, as Trina and Portia catch up, Ric delivers bad news, Sonny makes a hire, and Molly encounters Dex…. Anna and Jason embark on a mission on Thursday, September 19; Lucky is desperate to escape; Elizabeth and Ric have a heart-to-heart; Gio offers an apology; and Dante makes Isaiah’s acquaintance (both above)…. On Friday, September 20, Anna and Jason are in great danger, Robert interrogates Brennan, Ned vents to Lois, Willow is uneasy, and Curtis weighs a big decision.

Young And Restless

Nick and Mariah learn troubling news on Monday, September 16; Victoria makes a decision about her future with Cole; and Daniel vows to protect Lucy…. On Tuesday, September 17, Sharon clears the air with Daniel as Phyllis plots her next move, and Billy stands his ground with Chelsea…. Victor keeps a secret from Nikki on Wednesday, September 18; Claire confides in Cole; and Victoria faces a moral dilemma…. On Thursday, September 19, Phyllis strategizes with Billy; Devon and Nate give Lily unsolicited advice; and Sharon (above, with Cameron) covers her tracks…. Victor loses patience with Victoria’s need to help Billy on Friday, September 20, while Nick seeks counsel to help Sharon, Adam and Chelsea fear their mistakes will hurt Connor, and Mariah catches Sharon in a lie.