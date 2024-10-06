Record This: Your Handy Guide To Soaps The Week of October 7

Bold And Beautiful

Will wrangles Liam to be his wingman with awkward results on Monday, October 7, while Carter and Hope surrender to their passion and share a sizzling hot kiss…. Will convinces Liam to see a different perspective on Tuesday, October 8…. Liam and Hope reflect upon their relationship with Beth as their strong point on Wednesday, October 9, while Ridge (above) has a hard time keeping Taylor’s secret from Steffy…. On Thursday, October 10, Taylor and Ridge have a heart-to-heart about sharing her diagnosis; Liam makes a surprising offer to Hope; and Carter keeps his burgeoning relationship with Hope from Ridge and Brooke…. With undeniable chemistry, Carter and Hope fall into a sexy kiss on Friday, October 11, and Ridge presents Taylor with a soothing and mindful way to heal.

Days Of Our Lives

Leo makes a slip in front of Chad’s kids and Julie while Abigail suggests to Chad they take a trip on Monday, October 7…. Alex and Stephanie (above) share a steamy moment on Tuesday, October 8, as Hattie challenges Leo over his actions…. Eric confronts Melinda over her role in the baby switch on Wednesday, October 9…. On Thursday, October 10, Clyde orders a horrified Mark to do the unthinkable and EJ refuses to allow Sarah to recant her statement about Brady…. Xander tries to trick Kristen on Friday, October 11, while Eric and Sarah compare notes about Brady and Fiona.

General Hospital

Lucas visits Bobbie’s grave on Monday, October 7; Holly encounters Brennan; Robert makes a promise; Lois is unnerved; and Chase and Brook Lynn are in for a shock…. On Tuesday, October 8, Robert and Holly get reacquainted; Sam goes to see Alexis; Elizabeth fears for Lucky; Anna cautions Brennan; and Mac gives his two cents…. Laura returns to town on Wednesday, October 9, as Anna and Jason clear the air, Carly meets with Brennan (both above), Lucky seeks assistance, and Sonny briefs Kristina…. Lucky and Laura have an emotional reunion on Tuesday, October 10; Dante is hopeful; Sonny issues orders to Diane; Michael runs interference; and Jason is reluctant…. On Friday, October 11, Sonny makes a big decision; Anna questions Carly; Brad confides in Cody; Martin and Alexis strategize; and Ava has an unpleasant run-in.

Young And Restless

Sharon makes a bold move on Monday, October 7, while Claire confronts Kyle about his past with Audra, and Daniel breaks bad news to Lucy…. On Tuesday, October 8, Victor causes mischief for the Abbotts; Chance gives Daniel a warning; and Nick finds himself caught between Phyllis and Sharon…. Sharon receives mixed signals from Nick on Wednesday, October 9; Cole questions Victoria about their future; and Chance launches an investigation into Heather’s death…. On Thursday, October 10, Victor comes to Abby’s rescue; Nikki gets the upper hand in a negotiation; and Chance interrogates Sharon…. Victor changes the rules with Lily on Friday, October 11; Jack gives Claire a history lesson; and Nate returns home with surprising news.