Record This: Your Handy Guide To Soaps The Week of September 9

Bold And Beautiful

Liam helps Bill process his emotions and guilt about Luna and Poppy on Monday, September 9; Finn and Steffy express their love and commitment to one another; and Hope assures Brooke (both above) that she has a handle on her feelings for Finn…. The Forresters celebrate Steffy’s safe return on Tuesday, September 10, while Bill and Poppy try to make sense of the events that transpired and what is next for them as a couple…. Will attempts to play matchmaker for Bill and Katie on Wednesday, September 11, and Taylor warns Steffy about Hope…. Hope’s apology to Steffy goes awry on Thursday, September 12; Finn encourages Li to reconcile with Poppy; and Brooke fights for Hope’s honor with Taylor…. On Friday, September 13, Liam and Will realize they have shared emotions about Luna, Poppy, Bill and Katie; and Carter, Eric and Steffy prepare to have a difficult discussion with Hope about the future of her fashion line.

Days of Our Lives

On Monday, September 9, Brady goes to Justin and tells him that he wants to take responsibility for his actions, while Fiona makes an attempt to silence Sarah…. Connie’s behavior gives Jada an odd feeling on Tuesday, September 10, and Stefan and EJ clash over Gabi…. Chad hangs on to hope that “Abigail’s” memory will return on Wednesday, September 11…. EJ issues a threat to Kristen on Thursday, September 12, and Marlena is empathetic with Eric over his struggles with Holly…. On Friday, September 13, Kristen pleads with Brady (both above) not to give up on his future, and Marlena puts Sarah under hypnosis.

General Hospital

Lucky gets a big surprise on Monday, September 9, while Anna and Diane square off; Kristina makes a confession; Alexis is in the hot seat; and Jordan’s detective skills kick in…. On Tuesday, September 10, Elizabeth and Jason exchange information; Carly seeks help from Brennan; Molly voices her suspicions; Anna is disappointed; and Michael pleads with Kristina…. Ava catches a break on Wednesday, September 11; Liz confides in Willow; Molly questions Ric’s motives; Anna and Jordan seek answers; and Brennan briefs Carly…. Jason (above) accepts a new mission on Thursday, September 12, as Tracy calls an emergency meeting; Lois and Brook Lynn have a heart-to-heart; Sasha has a surprise for Cody; and Josslyn pays a visit to Michael…. On Friday, September 13, Anna makes a demand of Brennan; Sonny makes a promise; Lois and Tracy butt heads; Mac makes an arrest; and Chase calls in a suspect.

Young And Restless

On Monday, September 9, Victor acquires ammunition against Billy; Kyle and Summer call a truce; and Nate and Audra go public with their relationship…. Nick and Mariah form a plan to help Sharon on Tuesday, September 10; Chelsea is forced to defend herself; and Sally makes a decision about her future with Adam… On Wednesday, September 11, Phyllis gives Nick a reality check about Sharon; Daniel catches Lucy in a lie; and Mariah makes a surprising discovery…. Victor catches Audra going rogue on Thursday, September 12; Jack makes a promise to Diane; and Victoria and Lily share a heated exchange…. On Friday, September 13, Victor pushes Diane’s buttons; Audra plots her revenge against Kyle; and Phyllis shares a proposition with Billy (both above).