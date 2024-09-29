Your account
Record This: Your Handy Guide To Soaps The Week of September 30

Bold and Beautiful

crew morrow, heather tom, the bold and the beautiful

Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Will shares his true feelings about Bill with Katie (both above) on Monday, September 30, and Ridge becomes frantic when he finds an unconscious Taylor…. On Tuesday, October 1, Brooke reminds Steffy that Ridge is committed to her, not Taylor, and Ridge reels upon learning Taylor’s diagnosis…. Taylor hesitates when Ridge pushes her to get a second opinion on Wednesday, October 2…. Dr. Grace Buckingham runs medical tests on Taylor on Thursday, October 3, and Bill gets vulnerable with Katie…. On Friday, September 4, Brooke learns the truth about Katie’s fear, and Taylor is skeptical about her diagnosis.

Days Of Our Lives

eric martsolf, stacy haiduk, days of our lives

XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Abe informs Kate of Hattie’s ultimatum while Johnny apologizes to Chanel on Monday, September 30…. Stephanie opens up to Jada about her relationship with Alex on Tuesday, October 1, as Abe, Kate and Leo scramble to prepare for the first day of taping of Body and Soul…. Brady begs Kristen (both above) not to save him on Wednesday, October 2…. On Thursday, October 3, Maggie urges Xander to give up on his vendetta against Brady and Marlena questions Brady about his feelings for Kristen…. Abigail and Mark discuss her efforts in fooling Chad on Friday, October 4, while EJ plans to sue Stefan for defamation.

 

General Hospital

dominic zamprogna, kelly monaco, general hospital

Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Elizabeth opens up to Terry on Monday, September 30; Nina and Curtis are puzzled; Brennan briefs Robert; Mac makes his feelings clear; and Carly wants answers…. GH will be preempted Tuesday, October 1, and Wednesday, October 2, for baseball playoffs…. On Thursday, October 3, Sam (above, with Dante) wants to clear the air; Molly challenges Alexis; Elizabeth urges caution; Trina confides in Ava; and Portia questions Brad (Editor’s Note: The Oct. 3 episode of GH may also be preempted due to baseball.)…. Lucas (now played by Van Hansis) returns to Port Charles on Friday, October 4; Ava advises Portia; Violet’s behavior worries Brook Lynn and Chase; Trina and Gio clash; and Sonny reassures Carly.

 

 Young And Restless

amelia heinle, the young and the restless

Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

On Monday, September 30, Sharon faces a moral dilemma; Daniel searches for Heather; and Phyllis takes on a new endeavor…. Victor questions Victoria’s (above) loyalty to Billy on Tuesday, October 1; Kyle outsmarts Audra; and Nate receives a mysterious message…. On Wednesday, October 2, Victor challenges Audra and Kyle; Daniel learns devasting news; and Jack strategizes with Diane…. Victor conspires with Lily on Thursday, October 3; Sharon keeps up appearances; and Nick comforts Phyllis…. On Friday, October 4, Adam gives Chelsea some tough love; Billy commiserates with Sally; and Daniel struggles with his new reality.

