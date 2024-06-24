General Hospital Spoilers Video Preview: Bombshells Are Dropping

Agent In Action

The action in this General Hospital spoilers preview for the week of June 24 opens up with Anna searching Valentin’s home for the evidence she needs to nail him to the wall, thus clearing herself and freeing Jason from being under John and the FBI’s thumb. “We can’t allow Valentin to get away with his crimes,” Anna says as images of her looking around are shown. The problem? It looks like Valentin has spotted her.

Crossing The Line

“Where’s my daughter, Tracy,” asks an obviously agitated Finn. He cut his hand while in a drunken stupor and then passed out. When he finally awoke, thanks to Tracy, he realized his daughter was missing. What will he do when he realizes what Tracy has put into action? Desperate people do desperate things. How far will Finn go to get his daughter back?

Elsewhere, Sonny drops another bombshell — this time it’s on his unsuspecting roommate. Guess that situation is quickly going to resolve itself. “You’re moving on,” he tells a stunned Ava. But Ava seemed to have a long-range plan. How badly will this latest move derail what she has been plotting?

“I have to fix this,” cries Carly. “I have to make this right.” She now knows that Jason gave up two years of his life, time he could have spent with his family helping to raise his sons — all to protect her. Needing to do something to help Jason get out from under the FBI’s thumb, Carly takes a big risk and goes to see Jack Brennan at Pentonville. “Hello again,” he says to Carly as she looks on guard, determined to do something. Only, it’s Carly. And her plans often blow up in her face with collateral damage. See it all for yourself in the preview video below and for more of what’s coming up this week, click here.