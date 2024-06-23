Record This: Your Handy Guide to The Week of June 24

Bold And Beautiful

On Monday, June 24, Hope is blindsided by Thomas’s (both above) good news…. Ridge and Steffy reunite with Douglas (above) on Tuesday, June 25, and Hope pleads with Thomas to consider a renewed relationship…. On Wednesday, June 26, Deacon and Sheila give Tom a second chance at fulfilling his dream…. Luna realizes that there may be more to her mother’s past than she’s previously revealed on Thursday, June 27, and Steffy and Hope argue over Hope’s interference in Thomas’s life…. On Friday, June 28, Ridge queries Thomas about his future, and Poppy receives a startling reality check.

Days Of Our Lives

At the Salem Inn, Tate and Holly (both above) are busted by Brady and Theresa on Monday, June 24, while EJ admits to Nicole that he saw her drunken smooch with Eric…. It’s an emotional moment between mother and son on Tuesday, June 25, when Lucas says good-bye to Kate…. Worried about Chanel’s cramps, Johnny and Paulina seek medical attention for the mother-to-be on Wednesday, June 26…. Things get heated on Thursday, June 27, when Xander and Nicole face off in a fiery confrontation…. On Friday, June 28, Stefan urges Gabi to hold on a little longer, promising that she’ll soon be free.

General Hospital

Tracy issues an ultimatum on Monday, June 24; Chase and Brook Lynn seek legal advice; Carly plots a bold move; Molly and TJ have a heart-to-heart; and Ava (above) gets an earful…. On Tuesday, June 25, Jason and Elizabeth discuss their son; Carly opens up to Brennan; Anna makes a discovery; Valentin makes a proposal; and Finn suffers a setback…. On Wednesday, June 26, Trina delivers bad news; Ava is on the warpath; Mac visits Cody; Alexis makes a revelation; and Gio is alarmed…. Chase supports Finn on Thursday, June 27, while Jason and Danny bond; Dante voices his concerns to Sam; and Dex surprises Josslyn…. On Friday, June 28, Carly and Jason clash; Sonny (above) and Natalia get closer; Ava seeks out Laura; Brook Lynn and Chase make a big decision; and Blaze has some tough questions for Kristina.

Young And Restless

On Monday, June 24, Victor plays hardball with Kyle; Victoria struggles with family matters; Nikki and Nick (both above) compare notes about Adam; and Traci enjoys her time with Alan in the City of Love…. Sharon reminisces about her past on Tuesday, June 25, while Devon and Billy vie for control, and Nick looks out for Phyllis…. On Wednesday, June 26, Adam and Chelsea receive disturbing news; Devon questions Lily’s decision making; and Jill gives Billy an ultimatum…. Victor uses Kyle to outsmart Jack on Thursday, June 27, as Audra plots her next move, and Billy is bothered by Chelsea’s bond with Adam…. On Friday, June 28, Jack and Diane worry about Kyle’s future; Sharon makes a distress call; and Sally and Chloe take on a new project.