General Hospital Spoilers Video: 'One Down, One to Go'

Building A Mystery

For Thursday, September 5 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Nina is determined while Trina advises Josslyn. But that’s not all that is going on. TJ has a heart-to-heart with Ric, who was recently out having ice cream with Elizabeth. She sees TJ too when both are tending to the hit-and-run victim and she asks, “Maybe that’s the key to finding out who he is?”

Deputy Mayor (but channeling her police commissioner past) Jordan Ashford is certainly doing her best to identify the mystery man. She sees Dante at GH. “I am going to oversee every avenue of this investigation that I can think of,” she tells the detective.

A Fine Mess

Alexis finally gets ahold of her BFF aka partner in lawyering, but is it a case of too little too late? Diane comes over to Alexis’s home, ready to confer with her and lets the worried mother know why she wasn’t available when she needed her. “Jason’s misadventure was the Davis family good fortune,” Diane says.

The reason Diane wasn’t available was she was also helping out (not of her own free will) Ava, who was allowed to leave the Port Charles Police Department a free woman. Already back at work at the gallery, Ava gets a surprise and it’s not a good one. “Is this your idea of a joke,” Ava asks a mystery someone.

Elsewhere, Sonny is alarmed. Does he find out what Kristina has been up to or is it more about his possible case (of murder)? After all, he is still with Carly, and she is drawing some boundaries. “I’m not going to take this any further than I absolutely have to,” she tells Sonny. Will that work for him?

Kristina is at her mom’s house and she utters out loud (hopefully to herself) an ominous threat after hearing that Cates is no longer a problem since he’s dead. “One down, one to go,” she says. Should Ava watch her back? Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.