General Hospital Spoilers Video: Letdowns and Warnings

Messy Emotions

For Tuesday, September 17 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Sam develops a new theory while Nina shares her feelings with Sasha. It looks like they tie in with her hope that Drew running for office will end up in a win. “You in his corner, I don’t see how he can’t,” Sasha says.

Drew takes action. “It’s not working for me,” he says. What is Drew — who looks to be toweling off either from a dip in the pool, lake or perhaps a simple shower — not resonating with? Willow meanwhile confides in someone when she says, “I just feel so out of control,” as tears well up. Is she really spilling her big secret?

Trina talks with Aunt Stella. “I don’t think that’ll be happening any time soon,” she tells the older woman. Could she be talking about falling in love again? “Don’t be too sure,” Stella shoots back.

The Big Cover-Up

Things go from bad to worse during her questioning and it leaves Alexis making a big sacrifice. She’s Kristina’s mother and she has no problem doing it but she has a wildcard come up that she wasn’t expecting — Kristina herself. “Do not take this further,” she warns her daughter.

Meanwhile, Alexis’s other daughter is doing what she can to save her mom from a crime she knows she didn’t commit (of course, she is worried her own sister did it) and goes to see someone she thinks may be able to make a difference. Instead, Sonny challenges Molly. She gives him the best advice that she can. “That’s the absolute worst thing you could do,” she tells her uncle. Will he listen? Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.