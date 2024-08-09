General Hospital Spoilers Video: Kristina's Request Shocks Sonny

Making Progress

For Thursday, August 8 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Drew is one happy man. “I have some really good news for you,” Drew says as he smiles. Who is bringing out the politician’s high-voltage grin? Is it his secret lover Nina or perhaps her daughter, Willow, who is his even more secret kissing partner? Not that it will ever happen again or so they claim.

Laura and Portia hash things out. But is the before or after the mayor pays her fellow grandmother of young Ace a visit at General Hospital? “You have my word on that,” she promises Heather, who is still handcuffed to her hospital bed. What does Laura have up her sleeve now? But that’s not the only thing on the inmate’s agenda. Heather also confides in her former daughter-in-law, Elizabeth.

Unspeakable Loss

Ever the patient and caring man that he is, Kevin takes a moment to talk with an extremely upset Alexis. She has heard from Sonny that Ava is responsible for the accident that caused Kristina to fall out of her third-story hotel room and lose the baby. Kevin advises the attorney, “You can’t do it all alone.” Will she ask him to talk with her hospitalized daughter?

Michael seeks Willow’s help but strangely enough, he’s also having what looks like a civil meal with his wife’s mother at the Metro Court. Nina is all smiles when Michael says, “I want to show my appreciation for everything you have done for Willow.” How does he plan to do that exactly? Teasers also say that Nina comes up with a plan. Is this for Michael, Willow or perhaps Drew?

A request leaves Sonny reeling. He is in Kristina’s hospital room when his very upset and devastated daughter has a heartbreaking question. “When is Ava finally going to pay for everything that she has done,” she asks, exasperated. Will Sonny have a satisfactory answer? Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it. Also, find out what Kate Mansi says lies ahead for Kristina here.