General Hospital Spoilers Video: 'I Refuse To Go Down Without A fight'

Family Matters

For Thursday,October 3 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Curtis has a confrontation with someone and he finds out a piece of information he wasn’t expecting. “You’re not taking this job because of me,” asks a concerned Curtis. Is he talking with his father or someone else?

Teasers reveal that Sam wants to clear the air but with who isn’t exactly clear. Does this mean with Dante or with someone else? Because she and Dante do have a conversation in which he asks her, “Does this mean you two are turning a corner?” as she smiles. Is it with Danny? Or perhaps his father?

Look for Trina and Ava to have a heart to heart at the Jerome Gallery as it appears that Trina confides in Ava. Ava laughs and stands as she says, “Well, I certainly like the sound of that.” What has Trina said that Ava excited and ready to celebrate her young friend?

Questions and Answers

Trina’s mother won’t be nearly as happy, as it appears Portia questions Brad while the two are working at General Hospital. Brad does not seem happy with the conversation as Portia appears to cross a line for him. “What do you care if I work here or not,” asks Brad. Will Portia end up causing Brad to examine what has gone on in the lab more closely?

Elizabeth and Lucky have a much needed and long overdue conversation about their son. She urges caution while he takes what she has to say to heart. “I won’t make him any promises that I can’t keep,” he tells Liz. Is Lucky about to do another disappearing act?

Molly challenges Alexis while her mom’s roommate has her own tough discussion. “I refuse to go down without a fight,” yells Heather. Is that Martin she is speaking with or someone else? Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.