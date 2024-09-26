General Hospital Spoilers Video: 'I Need You To Leave Me Alone'

Wise Words

For Thursday, September 26 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that James and Cody continue to deepen their bond as the younger man offers some pretty good words of wisdom during a visit to the stable. “I believe in you. How can you not believe in yourself,” James asks Cody.

Tracy and Stella reconnect at Gregory Chase’s dedicated bench. But it doesn’t look like their discussion goes well. Tracy has some stinging words for her friend. “You don’t agree, then we should rethink our arrangement.” Will Stella agree or give in to whatever it Tracy wants?

On The Edge

The walls close in on Jason and Anna as their mission for Lucky seemingly hits a snag, considering Anna has found herself behind bars. “I need to ask a favor of you,” says Anna. Has she found Lucky? Or is she talking with Jason?

Ned receives shocking intel and he has a talk with Michael. Was Michael the one who gave him the information? Maybe not considering he warns Michael by saying, “Your intentions may be pure; that doesn’t mean Drew’s are.” What has Ned learned? Also, Drew interrupts Michael and Willow. Willow looks very upset when she says, “Drew, I need you to leave me alone.” Will Drew be able to do as she asks?

Teasers also say that Lucky gets devastating news. He finally connects with Jason, who has something important to tell the younger man. “You have to get home as soon as possible,” instructs Jason. Will this give Lucky the motivation (as if he didn’t have it before) he needs to find a way out of Sidwell’s camp as soon as possible? Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.