General Hospital Spoilers Video: 'I Guess I'm Intrigued'

Blast From The Past

For Tuesday, September 10 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Elizabeth gets quite the shock when her mystery patient, Isaiah wakes up and shocks her with some information about her ex-husband. “How do you know Lucky Spencer,” asks Elizabeth. Later, look for Elizabeth and Jason to exchange information.

Meanwhile, outside of Port Charles (waaaay outside), Lucky remains in deep trouble and his captor seems to be the one who is finally getting lucky. In fact, Sidwell says to a defeated-looking Lucky, “Looks like yours just ran out.”

Someone who seems to have all the luck in the world (other than having met Willow after his nephew) is one Drew Cain. He has a meeting with Deputy Mayor Jordan Ashford who is all smiles. “I’m all in if you are,” promises Drew as Jordan smirks.

Trouble Lurks

It looks like Brennan and Carly will be crossing paths today as Carly seeks the WSB local bureau chief out for some help. “Then I guess I’m intrigued,” says Brennan. But is he talking with Carly or is he having a conversation with someone else? Ditto goes for her when Carly says, “It’s a matter of life and death.”

Elsewhere, Jason is in the hot seat once again with Anna, as she has questions she wants from her former partner (well they DID work together for a hot second). “Just give me a minute; I think I’ve earned that,” Jason tells Anna. Teasers say that Anna is disappointed.

Michael pleads with Kristina. Will he get anywhere? Meanwhile, Molly voices her suspicions. “What do you know about this gun,” she asks a shocked Kristina. Will Kristina fess up to her sister about the hot water she’s gotten both of her parents into? Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.