General Hospital Spoilers Video: Horror and Devastation

Calm Before The Hurricane

For Thursday, August 1 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that while momentarily unaware of what has happened at the Metro Court, Alexis and TJ continue to discuss the difficult situation between Kristina, Molly and himself. It causes him to try to pin Alexis down with a hypothetical question, “What are you going to do when Kristina tries to take our baby? TJ will soon get alarming news as Kristina’s medical crisis devastates the family.

Josslyn leaps to action… literally as she leaps into the pool and turns the body that fell out a window over to see it’s none other than Kristina, which causes Blaze to scream her lady love’s name in agony at the top of her lungs.

It doesn’t take long for the police to arrive on the scene, with Chase trying to secure the chaotic scene. “I don’t want anyone leaving here without my okay,” he tells two uniformed cops who are standing by. Dante is also on hand and he has a question for someone. “You know something?” he asks. Teasers also say that Dante makes an arrest.

Bad Moves and Desperation

Elsewhere, Sonny alienates a friend as Lois is shocked by the way he’s behaving after she simply asked him if any of his mob money would be involved in the new record label her daughter will be heading up. “We cannot table it when it affects my daughter’s future,” she insists.

Ava is still in shock at what went down in her hotel room. She wasn’t trying to hurt Kristina during their altercation and she’s rightly scared to death. She makes a call saying, “I need you like I’ve never needed you before.” Is that to longtime friend and lawyer Scott or new bedroom buddy John “Jagger” Cates? Our money is on the former. Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.