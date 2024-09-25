General Hospital Spoilers Video: 'Help Me Save My Mother'

Oh, Mother

For Tuesday, September 24 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Sam visits Carly and makes a pleas to her former nemesis. “Help me save my mother,” says Sam. Is there really something Carly can do? Or is she wanting Carly to help her nail Sonny instead? Meanwhile, Alexis talks with Martin and he begs her, “You need to let me do the next best thing.” Will she let him try to pin the murder on a very guilty Sonny?

Jordan pays Isaiah another visit in his hospital room at General Hospital and she confides in the surgeon. Is she telling him about what has been going on with her family or is she asking about his health when he says to her, “Your son, Dr. Ashford, may have a different assessment.”

Molly meets with Martin, who when last seen, was her mother’s brand new attorney. The two may be clashing though about the best way to defend her, so it’s hard to say if he’s still her attorney by the time Molly speaks with him. Either way, the following assessment seems accurate: “I was right to worry,” she says.

On The Edge

Sidwell makes a high-stakes offer. “This might be my lucky day,” he says but is he speaking with Anna, Jason, Holly — or is he talking to his prisoner? Because Lucky, still in his cell says, “If the answer’s yes, I’ll just start praying now.” After all, how long can his luck hold out against the villain?

Teasers also say that Sonny and Kristina have a heart-to-heart but it seems like she may be putting him on the spot. “Were you carrying that burden, Dad?” she asks. Will she realize that if she didn’t kill Cates, and her mom didn’t Cates, then maybe her father did? Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.