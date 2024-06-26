General Hospital Spoilers Video: Hard Truths and Big Threats

The Truth Hurts

Wednesday, June 25 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Mac visits Cody. That will be a huge moment, whether Cody finally confesses the truth to his father or not. These two haven’t seen each other in a while and the encounter is sure to get to Cody either way.

The video below shows that next on the show, Tracy is there for her granddaughter with some hard truths about the situation with Violet’s custody. Tracy tells Brook Lynn, “You’re going to have to consider that it might be a permanent situation.” Is Brook Lynn ready to be an instant mom?

Chase, meanwhile, has some hard truths of his own to share with his brother. He gets together with Finn in a neutral location — the park. He warns his big brother, “You have to take the first step.” Finn needs to realize that getting his daughter back begins with him taking control of his life back from the bottle.

Ready For Battle

Gio is alarmed by the shakeups in his benefactor’s world. Apparently, he must have heard what went down with Ava. “Could she actually be a threat to Uncle Sonny?” It will be interesting to see who he’s asking and what they have to say about it.

Teasers reveal that Alexis makes a revelation. Does this mean she tells someone that she is able to practice law again? It may be just in the nick of time because that person looks to be her daughter’s father. “I’m about to have a legal battle on my hands,” Sonny confides. Will Alexis help him keep Avery away from her mother?

Elsewhere, Trina delivers bad news and Ava is on the warpath. Did Sonny really ask Trina to deliver a message to her boss? “Sonny isn’t the only one who knows a thing or two about threats,” Ava tells Trina. This will be a side of Ava that Trina may not be used to. See it for yourself in the video below and if you missed it, check out the weekly GH promo here.