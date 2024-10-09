General Hospital Spoilers Video: Big Needs and Giant Asks

Getting To Know You

For Wednesday,October 9 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Laura returns! And what a mess she will be returning to as her daughter Lulu is no better and her options for a transplant have blown up since tests have shown that Lucky isn’t a viable donor.

Elsewhere, Carly meets with Brennan as the two continue to get their flirt on, despite the fact that she’s supposed to be faking it with Sonny. He’s intrigued by her. “There’s so much more to you that I would rather have,” he says as Carly’s beaming smile gives away her feelings about what he says.

Meanwhile at Bobbie’s, Dex and his partner arrive, there to investigate the disturbance Lucky must have made, when he finds Joss is also there. “Were you here? What can you tell us about it?” he asks to her surprise. What will she spill about his breakdown?

Heads-Up Notice

Felicia is one smart cookie and very little gets past her so when she spots a private investigator tailing someone she knows, she makes an important phone call to warns the person. “You’re being tailed,” she says.

At Pentonville, Kristina pays her mother, who is covering for her with the police, a visit. Alexis has made her feelings on the subject very clear but Kristina has always been a bit unpredictable. “Doing nothing just doesn’t work for me,” Kristina tells Alexis. Will her mother talk her out of whatever she’s planning?

Also worried about their mother is Molly, who yells at someone, “I need you to find it!” as Anna looks on with concern. She knows that gun that her mother threw into the river, if found, could clear this all up once and for all.

Teasers reveal that Sonny briefs Kristina but she isn’t his only dealings for the day. Sonny also sees Natalia. “Where we go from here is up to you,” he says. So what will Natalia say she wants to do?

Anna and Jason clear the air. That should be an interesting conversation but there’s another one on the horizon for Jason. Lucky seeks his assistance. “I need your help getting back to Africa,” a desperate-looking Lucky tells him. Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.