General Hospital Spoilers Video: A Threat and A Confession

Saying Goodbye To Gregory

Chase is still reeling from his father’s passing, but now he has something more to think about — saying a final goodbye to Gregory. He has that on his mind as he talks with his wife, Brook Lynn. “It’s the best way to pay tribute to my dad,” Chase says. What does Chase have in mind?

Finn is struggling and Elizabeth senses it. But before they were involved, they were good friends and she wants to be there to help him through what is arguably one of the most difficult times of his life. “You still won’t drink again, right? she asks him. What will Finn have to say to her? Teasers say that Finn rebuffs Elizabeth.

John finally gets wind of what went down at the coffee warehouse and he shows up on the scene with fighting words. “I’m really going to love seeing you behind bars once and for all,” he tells someone. John threatens to make an arrest. Considering Jason works for him, it’s a better chance that Sonny is the one he threatens.

Elsewhere, Drew and Carly finally reconnect. The two former lovers haven’t really spoken much lately but GH spoilers say Drew takes Carly by surprise. Perhaps he tells her about his plans to run for office. “How do you feel about the possibility of that?” he asks her. What will Carly have to say about it?

Shooting Fallout

Anna makes a horrifying realization about who tried to have Jason killed. Considering she called the one number in the burner phone on Monday and heard Valentin answer, her heart must be breaking. But will she tell Jason? She tells him something because he responds, “Thank you, that’s what I needed.”

While it looked like it was Sonny who had put the hit out on his former best friend, something was still going on with the mobster. He says, “I have to confess something.” Who is he talking to — and is it a real confession? See it for yourself in the video below.