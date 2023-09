Kristen Vaganos made her Port Charles debut today in the role of Molly. In mid-July, Brooke Anne Smith began playing the role, taking over for Holiday Mia Kriegel, who in May had been tapped as an emergency replacement for Molly’s long-term portrayer, Haley Pullos, after Pullos was involved in a freeway collision in April and subsequently charged with multiple felonies. A GH rep had no comment about Pullos’s status with the show.