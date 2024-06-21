First Airdate For DAYS's New Gabi, Cherie Jimenez, Revealed!

On June 27, Cherie Jimenez will make her Days of Our Lives debut in the recast role of Gabi Hernandez DiMera. Deadline was the first to report her first airdate.

As fans of the show know, Gabi has been languishing in prison, serving time for a crime she didn’t commit: the murder of Li Shin. That twist was scripted to accommodate the exit of Gabi’s then-portrayer, Camila Banus, who last appeared in November 2023. Banus, who assumed the role of Gabi in 2010, explained to Digest in May of 2023 that her departure was “bittersweet for me. I think I’m at a time in my life where personally, it’s a good time for me to step away and just take a reset. It’s going to be hard for me to let go of Gabi in that sense. But I think with soaps and the way that we work, it’s never always a for-sure good-bye.”

Banus was the second actress to play Gabi; Gabriela Rodriguez originated the part and was on the Salem scene from 2009-10.

In the current storyline, Gabi’s brother, Rafe (Galen Gering) and husband, Stefan (Brandon Barash), who are convinced of her innocence, have teamed up to secure her release from prison.

A Manhattan native, Jimenez trained as an actor at The Professional Performing Arts School and SUNY Purchase Acting Conservatory. While DAYS marks her soap debut, the actress had a multi-season recurring role on the Cinemax series Banshees and also appeared on episodes of Pretty Little Liars, NCIS and The Newsroom. Most recently, she can be seen in the movie Breaking Tradition, available for streaming on Tubi, and she starred in two movies for Lifetime, Angie: Lost Girls and Maya, its sequel.

Since 2017, she has been married to actor/producer Sean Faris.

Are you excited to find out what twists the show has in store for Gabi once Jimenez hits the screen? Let us know in the comments!