DAYS Preview: Li Is Murdered!

Gabi and Stefan’s plot to take over DiMera takes a deadly turn when he finds her kneeling over Li’s body, holding a knife.

“It looks very bad for Gabi,” begins Head Writer Ron Carlivati. “There’s this bad blood between her and Li. Gabi was kind of playing with fire here because she was using Li’s feelings for her to get his DiMera shares. She was playing a very dangerous game and now she’s there with a knife in her hand. She, of course, tells Stefan that she did not do it. She says she found him that way and she pulled the knife out, which you never should do, but people sometimes do on a soap opera.”

Before the duo can flee, Wendy and Tripp come home. Wendy is horrified to see her brother’s condition, but Tripp realizes Li is still alive. “He isn’t dead yet, so he’s rushed to the hospital,” says the scribe. “Essentially, Gabi is worried sick about how this looks, because the cops show up, but Stefan tries to reassure her that she didn’t do it and Li is still alive and will tell the police that she’s innocent and has nothing to worry about. I’ll just say, famous last words.”

Unfortunately, Li doesn’t survive, which means Gabi will have a lot of explaining to do, teases Carlivati. “Wendy was very close to her brother and she knows that he’s made all kinds of mistakes, but when she hears the whole scenario of how Li was desperate to get over his obsession with Gabi and seeing Marlena to try to do that, she is justifiably upset that Gabi played with his feelings and emotions this way,” notes Carlivati. “When she hears what happened, she’s perfectly primed to believe that Gabi is guilty. So Wendy is really pushing for justice for her brother, and unfortunately, the noose just starts to tighten around Gabi.”

It will force people to choose sides. “On one side, you have Wendy and to some extent, Tripp, pushing the police to prosecute Gabi,” Carlivati points out. “And on the flip side, you have Stefan insisting that Gabi is innocent. Rafe believes his sister, but the evidence doesn’t look good against Gabi. So Gabi and Stefan are kind of alone and trying to find out who did it if Gabi didn’t. It’s a race against the clock, though, because it looks like Gabi is going down.”