Favorite Shampoo: “I use Aussie.”

Favorite Jeans Brand: “Madewell.”

Favorite Phone App: “Babbel, the language app. It’s brilliant.”

Favorite Game: “Heads-Up! We play it a lot in my family just to be stupid. Sometimes my kids are like, ‘We are not playing that again!’ but I just love it.”

Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “Italian.”

Favorite Sports Team: “Chelsea FC.”

Favorite Breakfast Item: “Toast. Boring, I know. I’m not a big breakfast person.”

Favorite Sandwich: “Cheese, tomato, lettuce, maybe a little relish, on focaccia. But it’s got to be a really good, crumbly, tangy cheese, not just one slice of cheese, but like a really good white cheddar or something.”

Favorite Sweet Treat: “Anything that contains chocolate, honestly.”

Favorite Healthy Snack: “I nearly always take an apple with me when I go somewhere and eat it in the car.”

Favorite Hot Beverage: “Tea, hands down. I drink it all day.”

Favorite Cold Beverage: “A drink they only make in England called an elderberry cordial. It’s poured over ice and it’s just delicious. It’s nonalcoholic and it reminds me of being a young girl.”

Favorite Color: “Green.”

Favorite Magazine: “SOD. Really! I really enjoy reading your articles. I love it!”

Favorite Book: “One Hundred Years of Solitude.”

Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “My black jeans.”

Favorite Room In Your Home: “My bedroom.”

Favorite Sitcom: “MODERN FAMILY.”

Favorite Movie: “People are going to read this and go, ‘What?!’ But I’ve got to say Apocalypse Now because it’s just brilliant storytelling. Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is another favorite.”

Favorite TV Host: “Kelly Ripa [ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN], of course! She’s so witty and when I watch her, I’m always amazed at how she is able to make everybody feel comfortable and how she comes up with great gags on the fly.”

Favorite Comedian: “I can’t name just one! Eddie Izzard, Dave Chappelle, Ricky Gervais.”

Favorite Singer Or Band: “Well, it’s Beyoncé! I feel badass when I listen to her; she instills me with badass-ery. And I just love how all about women she is.”

Favorite Place To Learn Lines: “In my bedroom, in my bright pink velvet chair next to my white desk.”

Favorite Kitchen Appliance: “My mixer. I like baking with my daughter. We had a whole cookie baking fest this weekend and I realized that my mixer is probably as old as my oldest son! So, it’s like 22.”

Favorite Vacation Spot: “Paris. I really enjoy speaking French, even though I don’t do it very well, and the lifestyle of sitting in cafés.”