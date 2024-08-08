Excusive: DAYS's Eric Martsolf On Brady's Surprise Affair With Fiona

Bottoms Up: Brady (Eric Martsolf) has become drinking buddies and much, much more with Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas).

As a daytime veteran, Eric Martsolf (Brady) has played characters who have landed in the sack with a number of different women, but his latest Days of our Lives tryst – with Xander’s mother, Fiona – is one he never saw coming.

Generational Dysfunction

“That was a big old surprise,” declares Martsolf. “But I think it was just a nod to the fact that, ‘Well, we put Brady with his dad’s ex-girlfriend [Kristen] back in the day. So why not just put him with his grandfather’s old girlfriend as well?’ ”

Martsolf believes it’s a daytime first. “If you really examine the connective tissue of this, it’s unprecedented,” says the actor. “And Xander is now my newly found uncle, so I’m sleeping with my uncle’s mother, too. So it’s out there.”

Yet, ever the trouper, Martsolf was on board. “As soon as I met Serena [Scott Thomas, who plays Fiona] I knew it was going to be fun,” shares Martsolf. “And she was totally game as was I. She actually was very funny. She was like, ‘How old are you?’ Anyway, I told her my age, and she said, ‘Oh, this isn’t so bad. You’re pretty old.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, you’re damn right. This is fine. This is totally fine.’ I mean, I don’t know how old Brady’s supposed to be at this point. Who knows. But Serena is lovely, talented and such a good cast.”

The surprise coupling is going to be getting plenty of airtime in the upcoming weeks. “This little tryst that they start, what I can say without spoiling anything is it’s not just a one-and-done thing,” reveals Martsolf. “It actually unfolds into other events. It comes into play down the line and will lead to a storyline that I’m looking forward to everyone actually seeing, because it’s quite a wild ride. [What’s aired so far] is just the green light of this entire roller coaster between Fiona and Brady.”

The whole convoluted pairing with all its family ties has completely intrigued Martsolf. “It makes it even more soapy, doesn’t it?” he asks. “The only thing left is [for Brady to sleep with his] great-grandfather’s girlfriend. But she’d be like, what, 102? Maybe Brady’s into that. I don’t know. I don’t know how far these [writers] are willing to take this character!”