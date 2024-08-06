Young And Restless Rewind: The Dastardly Deeds Of Cameron Kirsten

With Linden Ashby reprising the role of Cameron (as a figment of Sharon’s imagination, that is) on Young and Restless, here’s a refresher course on the scoundrel that tortured Sharon (Sharon Case) in multiple decades.

In 2003, the Newman family was in shambles; Nick and Sharon (Sharon Case) had become estranged after she admitted to her affair with Diego. Eventually, Nick decided to save his marriage, but when he peered into the window of their home, he spied Sharon passionately kissing his dad, Victor, who was strung out on painkillers and didn’t realize what he was doing. When confronted by Nick, Sharon felt ashamed and left Genoa City for some much-needed soul searching.

Sharon ended up in Denver, where she met a handsome businessman, Cameron Kirsten, one night at a bar. They retired to her hotel room, where they had sex, but he turned out to be a psycho and thrashed Sharon within an inch of her life. Sharon refused to call the police because she didn’t want her encounter with Cameron to go public. Instead, Sharon laid low for weeks to allow her wounds and bruises to heal, then she returned to Genoa City.

In time, Nick forgave Sharon for straying with Diego, but at the tail end of 2003, Sharon was horrified when Cameron turned up in G.C. She learned that he was a wealthy software entrepreneur and, through Nick, was poised to make a lucrative deal with Newman Enterprises. As Nick was trying to lock down the proposition, Cameron was tormenting Sharon about their one-night stand in Colorado, which she was desperately trying to keep Nick from discovering.

Finally, Cameron blackmailed Sharon into meeting him at a shabby hotel, threatening that if she didn’t agree to the rendezvous, he would blab their affair to Nick. The evening of their meeting, Cameron tried to rape Sharon. She grabbed the bottle of champagne that he had on ice and walloped him over the head. When she checked for a pulse and there was none, Sharon believed she killed her assailant. To cover her tracks, Sharon dragged the body out and stashed it behind a dumpster, convinced the falling snow would bury it out of sight. However, Sharon realized the snow would soon melt and that Cameron’s corpse would need to be moved again.

Finger On The Pulse: Sharon (Sharon Case) got the wrong idea about Cameron’s (Linden Ashby) “demise.”

After lugging Cameron into the trunk of her car, Sharon tried to figure out where to dispose of him. She stopped at an out-of-the-way bar to use the ladies’ room and she was confronted by her former best friend, Grace Turner, who was trying to find her boyfriend — Cameron! When Sharon opened the trunk of her car, she was shocked to discover that it was empty. Sharon went home but was plagued by the disappearance of Cameron’s body and soon started having hallucinations of a dead Kirsten stalking her. Sharon feared that she was losing her mind.

Nick and Sharon’s friend, Larry, contacted her after being released from the hospital following a motorcycle accident and shared that he saw Sharon’s car parked in front of the seedy bar, came across Cameron’s body and moved it to a more secure location. She asked to see the body and Larry escorted Sharon and a curious Nikki to the sewer, but the face was too decomposed to make a positive ID.

When the body was finally found in 2004, Sharon was stunned to learn that it was identified as her former high school boyfriend and Mariah’s father, Frank Barritt, an obvious set-up to frame her for his murder (though she was never charged). Even worse, Cameron turned out not to be dead after all and was gaslighting Sharon.

Soon after, Cameron abducted Sharon and took off with her in his private jet. However, there was an extra passenger on board: Nick, who had stowed away. He overpowered Kirsten, strapped him into a parachute and tossed him outside into the night air. Sharon and Nick also donned parachutes and jumped out of the jet. They found Cameron incapacitated with a broken leg. He was subsequently arrested and sentenced to prison.

Field Day: Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon turned Cameron over to the authorities.

After serving a nearly 20-year sentence, Cameron was released but clearly had not been rehabilitated. In 2023, he headed to Genoa City to settle some old scores. Soon, he kidnapped Nick and Sharon’s daughter, Faith, strapped a bomb to her and demanded that Sharon meet him. Sharon and Nick arrived at the designated meeting place (a sewer) and a brawl between Nick and Cameron ensued. Sharon came armed with a concealed knife, which she plunged into Cameron’s chest, killing him.

Grim Finale: After he abducted Faith (Reylynn Caster), Sharon overpowered Cameron and ended his reign of terror.