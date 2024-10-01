Exclusive: Why General Hospital's Emma Samms (Holly) Is Grateful To Evan Hofer (Dex)

Room For One More: Emma Samms (Holly) has developed a big appreciation for Evan Hofer (Dex) backstage at GH.

Emma Samms (Holly) hasn’t crossed paths on-screen with her General Hospital co-star Evan Hofer (Dex), but behind the scenes, Hofer’s graciousness has made a strong impression on her.

What’s Mine Is Yours

The subject came up when Digest told Samms how many different interviewees have made mention of how happy they are to have her back on the show, a list that includes Kristina Wagner (Felicia) and Finola Hughes (Anna). “Oh, that’s really lovely to hear,” she said. “Because you never know! I certainly don’t ever presume that people are thrilled that I’m back for another stint. They don’t have to be! They may not like the story, they may just not be happy I’m there. I just can’t ever assume [they would be]. So when people are so kind and gracious and welcoming and fun to be around and to work with, that for me is always a complete bonus.”

Then Samms made mention of Hofer and his kindness toward her. “I’ve got a nice little story which deserves to be told,” she began. “They put me into the same dressing room as I was in last time, mostly because it’s close to the elevator and it’s close to the restroom and, you know, all those things that I’m unfortunately requiring these days,” she said, referencing her ongoing battle with Long Covid. When she entered the dressing room, she continued, “There were a bunch of things in there from another actor, which is not unusual at all. And so I just presumed that that actor wasn’t around at the moment, and that that’s why they put me in there. The name on the door was Evan Hofer, and I just presumed that he wasn’t working and didn’t have a story at the moment.”

Soon, she realized that was far from the case. “I was sitting in the makeup room and a delightful young man comes up and says, ‘Oh, I just wanted to let you know that you’re in my dressing room, which I’m delighted about.’ He says, ‘And if you would like some tea, there’s a whole selection in the top drawer on the left.’ And I went, ‘Well, wait a minute! You’re working at the moment?! Why aren’t you in your dressing room?’ And he said, ‘Because Frank [Valentini, executive producer] asked if it would be okay if you were in there whilst you were here.’ ”

Samms continues, “I said, ‘What?! So you’re in a different room, you’re not in your dressing room, because I’m in your dressing room?!’ And he said, ‘Honestly, it’s completely fine, it’s my pleasure.’ I said, ‘You’re so nice about it — I would be outraged if someone took my dressing room!’ He said, ‘No, no, of course.’ I said, ‘You’re so kind!’ He said, ‘Well, I’m from Kansas.’ And I just said, ‘Well, that is the most gracious, kind thing. How incredibly delightful of you to have done that. And I am so grateful. So every time I see him now, I’m completely filled and wracked with guilt that he’s, you know, been asked to move out of his dressing room and he’s done it with such good grace! I mean, how lovely is that?”

The actress marvels, “All the stories that you hear about — not on General Hospital, but about people in the business becoming entitled and taking things for granted … It certainly could not be further from the truth in regards to that young man. So I feel he deserves to have all the plaudits and public thanks for just being so kind and gracious. He’s been raised right, that young man. And every time I run into him, I just hang my head in shame [laughs]!”

And yes, she has taken him up on his offer to take advantage of his tea selection, which she deems “very good. I very much appreciate it!”