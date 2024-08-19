Exclusive: Parry Shen Dishes About His General Hospital Return

Brad Cooper, the often down-on-his-luck former hospital lab manager played by Parry Shen on and off since 2013, is back on the General Hospital canvas after an absence of more than a year. Shen gave Soap Opera Digest the inside scoop on his comeback.

Soap Opera Digest: It has been over a year since we’ve seen you as Brad! What was your reaction when GH called you?

Parry Shen: Like hearing from old friends I haven’t spoken to in a while.

Digest: What do you suspect life has been like for our dear Brad since we last saw him?

Shen: Brad probably has had his world views constantly expanded and challenged while working for his Aunt Selina while living life very out of his comfort zone.

Digest: What were you most looking forward to about being back on the set?

Shen: The pace. I do a lot of voiceover work and it’s also very time efficient — nowadays I just get antsy spending all day on a traditional set.

Digest: Your scenes were with Cassandra James (Terry). What was your reunion with her like?

Shen: We had gotten the script with just two days’ notice, which is rare but it sometimes happens. I know it took me 18 hours straight to get entirely off book. And when we first rehearsed, Cassandra was 100% ready as well. Now I don’t know what her process was to get there, but it was just a really cool unspoken moment I took note of. That we’ve both been so honed to work quickly in this format, one that many newer actors to the medium usually (and understandably) would totally freak out about.

Digest: Who else from the cast did you get to see or catch up with?

Shen: Steve Burton [Jason] saw me in the makeup room and lifted me up with a big bear hug while exclaiming, “Awww, this is awesome!” I’m not sure if his statement was in regards to the hug, my returning… or both?

Digest: What did it feel like to slip back into Brad’s skin? Is it an easy character for you to switch into?

Shen: It was like no time had passed. [Head writers] Elizabeth [Korte] and Chris [Van Ettan] wrote the scenes and they’re both attuned into Brad and my ‘Brad-isms’ over the past 11 years — humor intermingled with the drama sprinkled with a lot of heart. The rhythms, flow and music to the character were all there to play with.

Digest: What stands out to you about actually performing the scenes?

Shen: I honestly thought it would be an easy first day. Like essentially a cameo. I’ve returned a few times after having gone off the canvas before and figured it would be a cliffhanger of me at the end of the episode saying something cheeky like, “Hey, missed me?” And then the following episode would be where all the dialogue would come. Wrong! 20 pages of dialogue off the bat addressing all his questionable behavior for the past decade, talking about Britt, and asking for a second chance to work at the hospital. Which was great – you want to have something to sink your teeth into and I was given plenty right out of the gates!

Digest: For Brad and Britt fans, I think it’s gratifying that Brad’s deep loss of his best friend was referenced in the scenes. Were you glad to see that?

Shen: It’s very touching to see that friendship being recognized as an emotional fixture within the show’s history — that any long-time viewer is instantly keyed into what that friendship meant whenever they hear the names: “Brad & Britt.” It’s a testament to the great characters that were created and it warms my heart to know the level of authenticity that Kelly Thiebaud and I always tried to strive for, was so widely embraced.

Digest: When you got to the end of the script, were you happy for Brad that he is getting another shot at employment at the hospital?

Shen: I thought the scenes were very sweet and got down to the core of why Brad would want back in the hospital. And it’s the same reason it is for many characters, as well as for the viewers — it’s home. Warts and all. But there’s a certain level of comfort you only realize you’re missing, once you go without it. And it was certainly that for Brad and myself in real life.

Digest: What is your message to GH fans who are excited by the news of your return?

Shen: Thank you for all the love. Buckle up for the shenanigans that only Brad can bring! And of course, this return will also commence my reinstatement trolling on Soap Twitter [check out his return tweet here]. I always welcome the opportunity to bring more folks over to the Brad-Side!