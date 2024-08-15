Exclusive: GH's Josh Kelly On 'Superhuman' Love Interest Sofia Mattsson

We Found Love In A Hopeless Place: GH has crafted a slow-burn romance for Cody (Josh Kelly) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson).

Cody and Sasha have been inching toward a more serious involvement for months now, and Cody’s portrayer, Josh Kelly, thinks the increased emotional intimacy between the duo follows naturally from Cody’s decision to let her in on the secret he’d been harboring (that Mac is indeed his biological father).

Growing Closer

The actor notes, “When someone trusts you with a life secret, it creates a bond. It’s kind of a pact between people when you trust someone to keep their secret, and it deepens any relationship, but especially when you’re attracted to each other. Then you kind of become a team. And we’ve been doing more team-building as a result. We trust each other more and we can rely on each other more.”

Not only that, but Sasha has been a rock for Cody after Mac rejected him once the paternity beans were spilled. “She’s been a good influence on him and a good guiding post,” Kelly says.

The actor also thinks it’s appropriate that Cody and Sasha have taken their time to get more involved on a physical level. “I think it’s understandable that they’ve waited,” he points out. “I mean, it feels like just yesterday that Brando [Sasha’s late husband] was on the show. I’m glad it’s taken a while and that Cody has been respectful, and that Sasha didn’t just jump into bed with some dude. I think it’s commendable that she’s taken her time to grieve. It says more about her decision [to sleep with Cody] if she makes it.”

As for what about Cody and Sasha’s romance is resonating with fans of the pairing, Kelly muses, “I think they’ve both been kicked around a lot. It’s nice to see two people who have both been through a lot finding each other and being there for each other.”

While Cody and Sasha have grown closer, Kelly has found more and more to admire about his leading lady, Sofia Mattsson (Sasha). “She is the best,” he enthuses. “She wants to study, she wants to rehearse. I don’t know how she has the energy! I mean, right now, I got a few hours less sleep than I like to get, and I feel dead. She is a mother of two and she always shows up ready to run lines, she’s always cheerful. She’s a superhuman! I have no idea how she does it. It’s impressive.”

Their acting partnership works, he notes, “because of trust, I think. She and I did a movie together several years ago, where her sister [actress Helena Mattsson] played my character’s wife, and she played her sister’s sister. So we knew each other before [GH] and I think that right from the beginning, we trusted each other. We were both really happy to see each other when I came on the show, and it was fun when we started working together to see that we both were really willing to try to do our best and to work hard. It’s been really great working with her.”