Exclusive: GH's Adam Huss On His New Series With Ted King

Field Goals: GH’s Ted King (ex-Alcazar, l.) and Adam Huss (Nikolas) on the set of their new show, Heavy Hitters.

While General Hospital‘s Nikolas Cassadine cools his heels in prison, his portrayer, Adam Huss, is staying busy with a slew of outside projects, one of which has him teaming up with another actor known for playing an unscrupulous character on the show: Ted King, who played Luis Alcazar and Lorenzo Alcazar, and has most recently been recurring on Bold and Beautiful as Jack Finnegan (and winning a Daytime Emmy in the process).

Batter Up

The project is a prospective TV series called Heavy Hitters and is set in the world of professional baseball, and in addition to Huss and King, the cast includes Catherine Mary Stewart (the original Kayla Brady on Days of Our Lives) and features cameos from former New York Yankee Jose Rijo and former New York Met Nelson Figueroa. A press release for the series notes that “the groundbreaking show offers an authentic and raw look at the world of baseball, both on and off the field. Packed with fierce emotion, intense rivalries, and high-stakes drama, Heavy Hitters promises to deliver a fresh perspective on America’s favorite pastime…. From locker room confrontations to the pressures of the big leagues, the series pulls no punches in portraying the sacrifices, triumphs, and heartbreaks that define the sport.”

In the show, Huss portrays the role of ill-tempered Coach Rob Mitchell. The actor tells Soap Opera Digest, “Ted and I are series regulars. I play Coach Rob Mitchell, once a star baseball player who now has a bit of a chip on his shoulder. Part baseball coach, part drill sergeant, he’ll do whatever it takes to win, and does not go easy on his players. Ted plays Slater Smith, who runs a week-long baseball combine intensive to fast-track promising college baseball perspective to the big leagues.”

Huss enthuses that he’s relished the chance to get to know King. “Working with Ted King has been great,” he declares. “Fortunately we have a lot of scenes together, since he runs the combine and we butt heads a bit on how we go about doing things when it comes to the rules of the combine. I love working off of the intensity he brings to each scene. It really drives both me as an actor and fuels Coach Rob’s intensity.”

And, of course, when not talking about their scenes, the actors have dished about their shared Port Charles connection. “We’ve spoken at length on set about his days on General Hospital and about my current stint as Nikolas,” Huss nods. “He loved his time there, and talked highly of all the actors and the level of craft the actors bring on that show. He is very fond of Frank Valentini [GH’s executive producer], having worked on One Life To Live together with him.” (King played the role of Tomas Delgado from 2011-12, while Valentini was its show runner.)

Check out the trailer for Heavy Hitters below!