Ted King Wins Daytime Emmy

Ted King (Jack, B&B) took home the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performance in a Drama Series at the 49th Annual Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy Awards, held on June 18 at the Pasadena Convention Center. “I just wanted to say I doubted I would win this for years, it kept me from participating,” he said in his speech, adding, “I teach my kids [daughters Ava and Vivienne] not to fail and yet I was afraid to participate. Inevitably, as you all know, it’s the failures that make us better creatives.” The actor also gave a nod to Eva Basler, the VP of Communications at B&B, for urging him to throw his hat in the ring. On Instagram, he quipped, “A funny thing happened while attending a party on Saturday with my wife Maya King, friends and colleagues…#emmywinner #boldandbeautiful.” To see the win and his speech, click here.