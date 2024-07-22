Here Comes The Chide: DAYS’s Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) saw Theresa’s (Emily O’Brien) true colors, but only after they said, “I do.”

Another wedding, another disaster for Days of our Lives’s Robert Scott Wilson. Hot on the heels of his character’s nuptial nightmare – finding out that he’d been duped into believing he was Victor’s son by his conniving bride, Theresa – the actor weighs in to Digest about what it was like filming the big tumultuous day, sharing the spotlight with leading lady Emily O’Brien (Theresa), and what’s next for the no longer filthy rich Alex Kiriakis.

Soap Opera Digest: You’ve filmed a couple of weddings during your years on DAYS; first as Ben (to Ciara) and most recently as Alex. What have you learned from past experience about how to handle these big days? Wear comfortable shoes, bring snacks?

Robert Scott Wilson: Prepare for an explosion at the end. Whether it be physically or emotionally, plan for a bomb to go off.

Digest: Ben and Ciara’s wedding ended with a literal explosion, while Alex and Theresa’s ended with a figurative one. How was it filming all that drama?

Wilson: It was a viciously long day, but it was a really great day. I remember feeling really good and excited to do it. I like being at a place where I have to hold this energy in and hold this tension in, even though the background actors and some of the cast start getting fidgety and everybody starts talking and losing the plot, so to speak. I like when I’m kind of tested with that, and I’m just silently waiting for my moment and harnessing all that energy going on around me to put into the scene.

Digest: What was it like working one-on-one with Emily during the big reveal?

Wilson: I can’t say enough about Emily. Working across from her… It brought the best of both of us out in that moment. It was a really powerful scene to put out there. Emily is a tried-and-true professional. We were very lucky to be able to work alongside each other. She’s a real-deal actor. She cares about the work, and I’d saddle up next to her anytime for sure.

Digest: Does anything in particular stand out about having been paired with Emily these past several months?

Wilson: Just the professionalism and the ease of what we have with each other with the pace of what we do. It’s hard to get good people that consistently can get the job done and make it as good as possible and, hopefully, as great as possible. She cares so much, that no matter what, it’s going to be better than most.

Digest: How does Alex feel after being duped by Theresa?

Wilson: He’s embarrassed and ashamed of himself. Alex is a narcissistic guy. He doesn’t ever want to be wrong. He thought he had all this power and money and all of a sudden he just looks like the biggest fool out there.

Digest: Do you think he could ever forgive Theresa?

Wilson: There’s no coming back from this. This is a foul person with foul motives, and Alex let her infiltrate enough of his and his family’s lives. Not only did she flip his life upside down, she also flipped his family’s lives upside down and hurt a lot of other people in the process. So there’s going to be hell to pay, for sure. She’s a bad person. She got the best of Alex, but now her time is up.

Digest: How did you enjoy playing the reconciliation scenes with Wally Kurth (Justin) and Zach Tinker (Sonny), when Alex was comforted by his father and brother?

Wilson: Those scenes right after the wedding with Justin and the family were great. They were everything really. I love working with Wally. I’m more grateful to have him and Justin as my dad. Those scenes tied everything together for the characters and for ourselves [as actors]. Having that family and that love and that care at the end really rounded everything out in a different way. It took things from anger and being ashamed to having that support behind you still. That’s unwavering and something that only your real family can give you. A good lesson was involved at the end.

Digest: Are we going to see an angrier Alex or a kinder gentler one now that all of this has gone down?

Wilson: I want to say a bit kinder and gentler. He’s also quietly stronger and quietly sharper. He’s [still] got that bomb in him that is available, but I think this is going to make him check himself quite a bit and be a little bit smarter moving forward. Now, he’s still Alex. He’s still wild, but [what’s happened] has provided him a sense of gratitude and an ego check.

Digest: So what’s next for Alex? Is he going to swear off women for a while after this fiasco or go back to his playboy ways?

Wilson: He needs to chill out for a little while and then do a little self work. This has humbled him quite a bit, but he’s still got that playboy inside him. It’s just going to take the right person [to tame him], whether it be somebody new or somebody that he may have always thought was the one to get him through the rest of his healing.