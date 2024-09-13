Exclusive: DAYS's Eric Martsolf On Brady’s Freedom, Guilt And Apology To Sarah

Released by the police for lack of evidence in Sarah’s hit-and-run accident, Brady’s reaction was anything but happy. He didn’t want to be set free but rather take the fall for the crime he thinks he committed. Eric Martsolf weighs in on his Days of our Lives character’s relentless guilt and heartfelt apology to Sarah.

Soap Opera Digest: It’s another tough week for Brady, who’s set free by the police, but is totally opposed to being granted release. Why?

Eric Martsolf: He actually is not appreciative of it at all. He’s like, “What are you doing? I’m telling you I did it. Justice needs to be served.” He’s just so damn determined to take the fall for this and to get punished that he’s not thinking it through. [He’s not considering] that there could possibly be extenuating circumstances here. Everyone else can see it from the outside looking in. He’s too blinded, so he doesn’t want to be free. He’s walking around town like, “Yeah, I shouldn’t even be here. I shouldn’t even be talking to you right now. I should be in jail.”

Digest: He’s hell-bent on punishing himself, whether he deserves it or not.

Martsolf: Of course. He’s just feeling like a shadow of his former self right now. He’s made too many mistakes and feels that he’s just not deserving of much at all — not love, not forgiveness. He just wants to prove to his kids that, “You know what? I can take the lashings.”

Digest: Ava told Brady that she saw him leaving with a woman the night of the accident. Does that stir things up in his head, arouse his suspicions at all?

Martsolf: Even though Ava reminds him that there was another woman there, he’s not taking into consideration that that could even be a factor in what happened. He just wants Ava to keep quiet that it was Xander’s mom. He’s actually doing Fiona a solid because she confided in Brady and said, “My son can’t find out about this.” And Brady doesn’t really want Xander to know that he’s sleeping with his mom either. It’s just not something you want out there.

Digest: What were your thoughts about the scene where Brady went to see Sarah and apologized to her?

Martsolf: I loved that moment, actually. It showed a lot of strength and a lot of class that Brady goes over there and confronts Maggie and Sarah. He basically just was at Sarah’s mercy and wanted to say he was sorry. He didn’t ask for forgiveness. I think he even said that, “I know you can’t forgive me. This is unforgivable. I just wanted to let you know that I’m an awful person, I’m sorry that this happened, and I’m going to do the work to make myself a better person.” What do you say under those circumstances? It’s really rough. It was well-written. It was a very sweet moment between them that Xander quickly interrupted.

Digest: As Brady sees it, there’s no way to make this up to Sarah. All he can do is own it and apologize.

Martsolf: Exactly. I mean, he’s an addict, so his tendency is to go towards the program [AA], which is making amends. In his head the only way to make amends in this instance is to suffer what Sarah went through.

Digest: This is a pretty heavy storyline. Is it hard to shake it off when you leave the studio at the end of the day?

Martsolf: I don’t know. I guess after 23 years, I’ve managed to dissociate Brady from Eric pretty well!