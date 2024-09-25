Exclusive: DAYS's Eric Martsolf Addresses Brady and Kristen's ‘Weird Dynamic’

Minutes after Kristen heard about Sarah’s hit-and-run accident on Days of our Lives, she rode to Brady’s rescue, stealing his car and having it demolished, all because she suspected he might have been drinking and driving that fateful night. Behavior like that has become a theme for the on-again, off-again couple.

Putting The Fun In Dysfunction

“When the crap hits the fan, so to speak, they usually come to each other’s protective aid, which is nice,” says Eric Martsolf (Brady). “It’s interesting… It’s a weird dynamic.”

A dynamic that might make the soap consider another reconciliation for the pair. Considering everything Kristen is willing to do in the name of love and salvation for Brady, it doesn’t seem outside of the realm of possibility — especially in Salem.

“You make a good case,” muses Martsolf. “I mean, look, Kristen DiMera has done some pretty tough things, but you’re right. Everything she’s done was always for the benefit of Brady. She was always trying to protect him. Most of what she’s done has been out of love. That’s what her words would be. ‘I’m doing this for you. The reason I had to pull a gun on Chloe and threaten her life is for you.’”

And in this particular case, saving Brady from potentially serious criminal charges, Kristen went into immediate fix-it mode. “She didn’t even know [what actually happened],” points out Martsolf. “Kristen just went ahead and thought she would take matters into her own hands and assumed that Brady was the driver that hit Sarah. She decided to do that without even consulting him, go ahead and cover up the crime, which is a bold move. I think it’s interesting that they’re having Kristen of all people, given their tumultuous relationship, be the one to come to his aid in this desperate hour. And Brady can’t help but, at the end of it, be thankful. Of course, he’s initially terrified. ‘What are you doing?’ This is typical Kristen. But in this sense, typical Kristen is kind of what he needs, because he’s in deep, deep water with this.”

Will Kristen’s “good deed” make Brady soften towards her a bit? Martsolf has mixed feelings on the subject. “They always throw little pieces of sugar nuggets towards Kristen and Brady’s way,” the actor notes. “They spend so much time fighting and arguing and yelling, but through it all, there’s always that tendency to want to help each other when the other one is in trouble. They almost can’t help but care for one another, especially in dire times. It’s the day-to-day that they need to get better. They need to start agreeing how to raise a daughter. They need to start agreeing how to just be domestic with one another.”