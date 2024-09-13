Exclusive: DAYS's Dan Feuerriegel on EJ Using Holly to Fuel Vendettas

Allied Forces: EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Holly (Ashley Puzemis) share a common goal: taking down their common enemies.

While EJ comes to grips with having lost Nicole, he finds a new ally in his loathing of longtime adversaries Eric and Brady: his former stepdaughter, Holly. Actor Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) was on board the minute he found out about the Days of our Lives plot turn.

A Twisty Twist

“I like when something different happens, and it’s always good to work with new people,” says Feuerriegel, referring to Ashley Puzemis (Holly). “For the longest time, Holly just didn’t really have anything to do with EJ. She didn’t really like him. He was always the problem. So for Holly to come around and then [Ashley and I] to do scenes together… It’s a nice change of pace.”

Holly, of course, was riled up after learning the identity of the drunk driver responsible for killing her late father, Daniel: her on-again/off-again stepfather, Eric. That coupled with Brady turning himself in for driving drunk and plowing down her Aunt Sarah not only set the teenager over the edge, but made her eager to join forces with EJ against them.

Meanwhile, EJ was already working overtime to put Brady behind bars, despite the lack of evidence in Sarah’s hit-and-run case. “EJ was going really hard after Brady and not looking at any other possibilities,” notes Feuerriegel. “It’s very similar to the whole Tate scenario [when Tate stood accused of supplying Holly with the drugs she overdosed on]. EJ was like, ‘I think it’s you. I’m going to screw you over.’ He hates him so much.”

The only person EJ hates more is Eric, so when he got the chance to needle him about the horrific accidents both Eric and Brady caused while driving drunk, he took full advantage of it. “EJ loved it,” affirms Feuerriegel. “Eric, in his mind, has stolen his love and is the father of the baby that EJ so desperately wanted with Nicole. So any chance he can stick a knife in Eric’s side, he’ll do it.”

The situation was also fueled by EJ receiving his final divorce decree from Nicole. “He’s not happy about that,” sighs Feuerriegel. “Reality sinks in and he realizes what he’s done and that he’s caused [the destruction of his marriage]. There’s time for a little bit of self-reflection, but then it’s EJ so he moves on. He’s being forced to move on. He has no choice, really. He’s just going with where the wind takes him and trying to distract himself with other people’s drama, like the Brady stuff.”

So when Holly comes to EJ furious at Eric and furious at Brady and eager to help him get evidence against Brady, EJ is all ears. “He understands why Holly comes to him and likes it for his own selfish reasons. Then he uses it to his advantage,” teases Feuerriegel. “He starts planting little seeds.”

Plus, EJ being EJ, he takes joy in the fact that Holly finally found out about Eric’s culpability in Daniel’s death and that the discovery has tainted Holly and Eric’s relationship. “If EJ’s life is destroyed, so may as well Eric’s. Misery loves company,” contends Feuerriegel, noting that EJ has no qualms about using Holly to fuel his vendetta against both Eric and Brady. “Not at all. EJ is always playing chess. So if pieces come into his life that he can use, he’ll use them.”