Exclusive DAYS Preview: Brady Hides His Drunken Binges With Fiona

New Days of our Lives drinking buddies Brady and Fiona recover from another binge and both reiterate that it’s important no one find out about their lapses in sobriety.

Secret Drinkers

“They want to hide everything, and they both have terrific reasons to do it,” explains Eric Martsolf (Brady). “Xander is under the impression that his mother is on an upward climb and is sober. So Fiona doesn’t want Xander to find out, and Brady doesn’t want the town of Salem to find out. Once you fall off the wagon, it’s difficult to get back on, and Brady’s substance abuse issues have been well-documented throughout his story. So he and Fiona are in it together.”

The pair agree to keep their mutual secret. However, when Brady’s about to leave Fiona’s hotel room, Xander shows up at the door. “It’s your classic Days of our Lives ‘Oh my God’ moment,” recounts Martsolf with a laugh. “Run. Hide. Fiona requests that Brady get the heck out of there.”

And Brady obliges because “he does not want Xander to find out about this,” notes Martsolf. “I mean, can you imagine? He would blow a gasket. So Brady flies out the bathroom window. It’s funny because he shows up at the Horton Square completely disheveled like he just climbed down 16 trees.”

Fiona lets Xander into her room and they discuss the story she told Sarah, Fiona insisting that it is all true. Meanwhile, Brady runs into Paul, who’s on his way to Basic Black and asks his brother about his rumpled appearance.

“I don’t remember what excuse Brady makes, but it’s silly because he’s also had a couple drinks in his belly,” points out Martsolf. “So he’s just walking around Horton Square with twigs in his hair.”

Yet Brady manages to cover his latest bender, assuring Paul that he and Marlena have nothing to worry about regarding his sobriety. “I don’t think he’s protecting them,” rationalizes Martsolf. “He’s just selfishly wanting to hide the truth from his family members that this happened. When you’re going down that hill of abuse, you get real selfish real quick, and there’s a lot of shame involved. He knows that if his family finds out, there’s going to be hell to pay. Brady doesn’t want this getting out. But you make mistakes, you try to cover them up, and before you know it you make too many mistakes, the bucket is overflowing, and people are going to find out.”

But, for now, Brady’s secret is safe….