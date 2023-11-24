Exclusive: DAYS OF OUR LIVES Stephen Nichols On Steve's Mission!

Criminal Exposure: Steve (Stephen Nichols) has a gut feeling that Konstantin (John Kapelos) can’t be trusted.

Upon returning from Greece with John, Steve tells Kayla what they learned: that Konstantin has been lying about his past relationship with Victor.

Sets up Stephen Nichols (Steve), “In Greece, Steve and John speak to several locals about Konstantin, who all corroborated the same information — that Victor loaned Konstantin the money to open his restaurant and expected to be paid back in full. Konstantin had told Maggie that Victor forgave the loan and did not need to be paid back.”

And that’s not the only thing Konstantin has been lying about. “Steve learns that Konstantin claimed to be Victor’s good friend, when, in fact, they were enemies,” reveals Nichols. “Steve doesn’t know how serious the situation is, but he sees that all the little white lies are starting to add up.”

While Steve wants to present the information to Maggie, Kayla thinks it’s not enough to go on. Yet Steve can’t deny what his gut is telling him. “Steve, being in the PI business, has ‘grifter radar,’ ” notes Nichols. “He doesn’t trust Konstantin in the least.”

Instead, Steve compromises and goes to Sarah, who admits she originally had doubts about Konstantin. However, she tells Steve that she’s now convinced he’s a good guy, since he saved her daughter from a kidnapper. Intrigued by the news, Steve suggests that Konstantin could have set the whole thing up. “Steve posits that Konstantin may be like one of those firefighters who sets fires, so he can play the hero and put them out,” explains Nichols. “Konstantin’s motive is to be seen by Maggie in a good light.”

Steve lays out his suspicions to Kayla and Sarah about Konstantin’s possible role in Victoria’s kidnapping. “Steve does present compelling arguments, but Sarah and Kayla don’t think there’s any reason to be alarmed,” shrugs Nichols. “They think he’s charming and that he makes Maggie happy.”

Unconvinced, Steve takes matters into his own hands and presses Konstantin to leave town — or risk Steve telling Maggie about his dishonesty. Pushed into a corner, Konstantin takes responsibility for his lies in front of Maggie before Steve can out him. Steve counters by accusing Konstantin of being involved in Victoria’s kidnapping. “Steve presses on, saying, ‘Is it just a coincidence that as soon as you were watching Victoria, a mysterious stranger wandered in and kidnapped her?’ ” recounts Nichols.

Konstantin surprises Steve and Maggie with his answer about who kidnapped the baby — but it may not be enough to allay Steve’s mounting concerns. “By the end of the week, Steve and John are digging deeper and checking security camera footage around the park where they believe the child could have been handed off,” reports Nichols, adding that Steven and John “trust Konstantin about as far as they can throw him.”