Exclusive DAYS OF OUR LIVES Preview: Steve Frets About John's Pawn Past

Truth, Be Told? Worried about John, Steve (Stephen Nichols) requests a conversation with Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Steve’s worry about John remembering his dubious past as The Pawn — and possible role in Catharina’s death — continue to intensify. The tense situation peaks when John expresses his feelings toward Ava actions regarding Clyde and is visibly bothered by her explanation.

Begins Stephen Nichols (Steve), “When Ava mentions that, ‘We’ve all done things… things we’re not proud of,’ John responds with, ‘Really bad things.’ Steve sees how haunted John is and wonders if John is recalling what happened with Konstantin all those years ago, when he was The Pawn.”

Determined to protect his friend, Steve tries to deflect and reassure John. “Steve quickly reminds John that those things are in the past,” notes Nichols. “John repeats, ‘in the past,’ and seems to disappear into his own world.” Needless to say, “Steve is very concerned.”

Meanwhile, Steve continues to stew over his own part in Clyde’s prison escape. When Kayla notices her husband’s angst and worries that he’s keeping something from her, Steve expresses his intent to make the Clyde situation right. Explains Nichols, “Steve knows that with Clyde on the run, both he and John are in a dangerous position, if Clyde decides to tell the authorities who was responsible for breaking him out of prison.” To guard against that, the actor hints, “Steve considers drastic measures.”

As Steve, John and Ava continue to be haunted and angry at themselves for having orchestrated Clyde’s freedom, Steve remains particularly troubled about how the situation is affecting John. “Steve is concerned because he knows John’s anger about having broken Clyde out of prison may be compounded by his guilt about Catharina, though Steve is unsure if John has any memory of it,” says Nichols.

John, who’s desperate for the truth, summons Konstantin and questions him about what’s happening to him. Meanwhile, Steve tells Marlena he needs to speak to her about John….