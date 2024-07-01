Young And Restless Rewind: Traci Abbott's Love Life

As Young and Restless‘s Traci (Beth Maitland) edges towards a sweet romance with the handsome Alan, we look back at her significant relationships.

Tim Sullivan

While Traci was attending college in 1984, she fell head over heels for her handsome professor, Tim Sullivan (Scott Palmer) and they began an affair. Traci stopped by Tim’s apartment unannounced and caught him in bed with another student. Feeling alone and humiliated for getting into such a situation, a distraught Traci decided to leave this world by gassing herself in friend Danny’s apartment. Luckily, Cricket came by to retrieve something for Danny and saved Traci.

Danny Romalotti

Following her suicide attempt, Traci discovered she was pregnant and only Tim could be the father. However, best friend and local rock star Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) — who she had crushed on years before, while he was romantically linked to now-reformed bully Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) — magnanimously offered to marry her and claim her baby as his. They quickly eloped and in doing so, Danny nobly forfeited a relationship with true love, Patty Williams. Traci agreed to divorce Danny after giving birth, but she had second thoughts because she and her husband became closer as her pregnancy progressed. When Traci miscarried, she granted Danny an annulment and they have remained friends to this day.

Brad Carlton

Traci unexpectedly became close to Brad Carlton (Don Diamont), the Abbott groundskeeper, and when the relationship turned into something more, that led to a fairytale wedding in 1986. The marriage soon stalled when Brad became preoccupied with building his career at Jabot and Traci became close to Tim but when she had another miscarriage (Brad was the dad), the Carltons divorced. The couple started dating again, Traci became pregnant and this time remarried Brad in 1991 after their daughter, Colleen, was born.

Steve Connolly

Traci and Brad’s marriage was soon on shaky ground again, especially when he kept getting tight with her sister, Ashley. Traci was jealous at first but soon found her attention focused on her publisher, Steve Connolly (Greg Wrangler). They fell in love, so Traci and Colleen moved to New York City to be with Steve. In 2001, Traci found out her husband was having an affair and returned to Genoa City, but eventually forgave him and they reconciled. In 2009, they were both devastated by Colleen’s death and they started drifting apart. In 2014, they divorced.

Cane Ashby

After he and Lily split, Cane began commiserating with Traci and soon appreciated her compassion and advice. Within her imagination, Traci cast Cane as Flynn, the 1940s detective, in her new novel where he and a character very much like herself solved crimes together. Soon, Traci was falling for Cane and he seemed smitten as well. After she announced to Cane that her book was finished, he impulsively kissed her in 2019. When Traci needed to travel to New York City to finalize a publishing deal, Cane accompanied her so he could attend a seminar. The pair enjoyed each other’s company as they toured The Big Apple and while caught up in the moment Cane admitted that he wanted to pursue a relationship, but Traci informed him that she didn’t want to ruin their friendship.