Exclusive: B&B's Tanner Novlan On Hope, 'Sinn' and That Luna Twist

Finn (Tanner Novlan) saved Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) from the cage on Bold and Beautiful.

Last week on Bold and Beautiful was one for the books for “Sinn” fans as Finn figured out the truth about his crazy cousin Luna and saved his beloved wife, Steffy. Digest spoke with actor Tanner Novlan (Finn) about all the exciting twists and turns and what the future may hold for his alter ego’s marriage after that Hope kiss.

Soap Opera Digest: What is your take on where Finn and Hope stand in the wake of her planting that kiss on him?

Tanner Novlan: Well, I think this is a case of Finn’s big heart getting in the way of bigger issues that could have been at work. I mean, it’s one of his major character flaws — he wants to help people no matter who they are — obviously with Sheila, stuff like that. But, I think this is a case of his kindness going over the line. It’s one of the lessons that he needs to learn as Steffy pointed out, but where they stand now, we’ll have to see because I know he’s going to keep caring for people. We’ll have to see if he can see where the line is.

Digest: Do you think he was really completely in the dark about Hope crushing on him prior to that kiss?

Novlan: Well, she professed that she had an attraction to him, but I think that’s something he didn’t take as seriously as he should have and, yeah, I think he probably knew a little bit was going [on]. But I don’t think it was anything too serious the way that Hope kind of said it to him. I think he put it in a frame of mind of like, “Oh, no one’s helped her in this way or talked to her in this way and that’s what she’s feeling,” but it was much, much more than that.

Digest: So what has it been like working more closely with Annika Noelle (Hope)?

Novlan: It’s great. Anni is great. Yeah, no, it’s fun. We see each other all the time but yeah, I know, it’s always fun seeing what Annika brings on the day.

Digest: So Finn’s cousin Luna turning out to be far from the sweet innocent young woman we thought she was has been the talk of B&B fandom. What was your own reaction when you found out that Luna was a killer?

Novlan: Oh, I thought it was amazing, like, wonderful. I thought it was really interesting. I never saw it coming and I thought, “Oh, wow, Finn’s reaction to this is going to be strong because this is someone he has known [her whole life].” With Sheila, he didn’t know her, and there were people telling [him] about [her], but this is someone who he’s known his whole life and for her to be someone completely different, I think is really gonna pull the rug out from underneath him. And Lisa’s [Yamada, Luna] killing it and she’s so good. She’s so fun, too. I see her having so much fun in that role. As a viewer, it’s been really fun.

Digest: That was going to be my next question. What’s it been like to work with her?

Novlan: Oh, she’s fantastic. I think she’s really been able to do some really, really cool, great work with what was given to her because, you know, I’m sure she read [the reveal about Luna] on the day, too! It was like, “Oh, wow. I killed [them].” Maybe she did [know] before that. If she did, she played it to a T, but no, Lisa’s been killing it. She’s really fun. She offers a lot in her performances, which is always fun. Awesome.

Digest: I was wondering if you’re aware that fans were speculating that Finn might be Luna’s father based on what appeared to be loaded looks that Poppy twas shooting in Finn’s direction. What is your reaction to that? Did you ever think that might be where the story was headed?

Novlan: You never know! What’s so fun about playing Finn is that he’s [a newer character and] he’s not beholden to any past storylines or stuff like that. So, I think that’s really fun to be able to explore his past life and anytime they do that, we always find a treasure of riches. And so I’m really grateful and excited for what writers come up for [him] constantly… for food in the future.

Digest: Did you and Romy Park (Poppy) ever chat about what your characters’ shared backstory might be?

Novlan: Yeah, a little bit. But in this line of work, you always get in trouble with that sort of thing because they can go in a completely different direction. And so we had to make some choices and play it on the day but still be open to [other choices made by the writers].”

Digest: Were you pleased that your character got to be the hero and save Steffy?

Novlan: Yeah, it was really fun to play that role and be Detective Finn and do all that work and it just shows there’s a very, very deep connection that Finn and Steffy have. He had that feeling of, “Something’s not right”, which, you know, with loved ones, I think that’s true [to life]. I think it was really fun to have a storyline to incorporate that.

Digest: What do you remember about how you and Jacqueline MacIness Wood (Steffy) approached the climactic moment of Finn and Steffy’s reunion and what they were like to film?

Novlan: In the moment, it’s quite shocking and scary. And then to kick the door down as an actor was really fun. It was a solid oak door that was four inches thick… and I’m just kidding! Jacqueline did an amazing performance in the cage, it was just very real and raw. I mean, it was a very traumatic moment for the characters. And so working with Jacqueline, it’s always easy on the day because she’s such a giving actress and the same with Lisa. And so there’s really not a lot of prep. I mean, when you walk in that moment, you see what’s going on and so [it’s] very easy to be present when you see that. And then we make jokes in between; we joke on each other and say how badass Lisa is with an inner Power Rangers outfit, which was amazing. So yeah, there was a lot of joking. I remember making jokes that Steffy’s caged up but Jacqui would probably be dancing in that cage somewhere.

Digest: Did anything special go into your busting down the door? I mean, it’s not like you could do a ton of takes.

Novlan: Imagine again, a solid oak door and they said, “Just kick it,” and it was triple-bolted too. I didn’t skip leg day [at the gym]. I booted that thing down. But no, you’re right. It was one take. We had one try because we moved so fast. There’s not a ton of setups. And so we did it in one shot, and we got it and they loved it. We rocked and rolled into the next scene.

Digest: It seems like Finn and Steffy are on solid ground with nothing standing in the way of their happiness, at least for now. What would you say to Finn and Steffy fans that they can look forward to in the coming weeks?

Novlan: I think to have this reminder of their connection is really important for the relationship. Steffy ran away from dealing with the situation [with Hope], which I think was troublesome for Finn because it’s her reverting back to some past wounds and how she dealt with things in the past. And so he’s always trying to help her get over those and I think that’s how their relationship started. And so I think for them enjoying this moment and their love for each other is something important.