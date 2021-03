The wait is over! After an extended maternity leave, Amanda Setton will be back in Port Charles as Brook Lynn next week. To the GH fans, she says, “Hey guys! 👋! Thank you for supporting the show and for falling in love with Brook Lynn. She’s a dynamo, but beneath it all, has a big heart and always has her family and their well-being as her priority. Thank you for being so supportive and enjoying this ride with me! You guys are the best!”