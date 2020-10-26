Endocannabinoid Deficiencies and CBD

This article was originally published on Best CBD Planet. To view the original article, click here.

Times have changed. The era where cannabis was considered bad has long gone. Now, there are people who support the use of cannabis for medical purposes. People are realizing that cannabis can be used for more than just recreational purposes. According to a survey conducted, 9 out of 10 Americans say medical marijuana should be made legal in the country. As of now, 33 states and Washington DC have made medical cannabis legal. The 2018 farm bill made CBD legal throughout the nation.

Even though we came to known about CBD only a few decades back, it was popularly used in ancient times. There are several mentions of cannabis in Chinese Medicine. In fact, the Father of Chinese Medicine called cannabis “ma”.

Why was cannabis considered important? What are its properties?

The main component of cannabis plants is phytocannabinoids. These are compounds that react with the endocannabinoid system of our body to maintain homeostasis. What will happen when our body does not get enough endocannabinoids?

Endocannabinoid Deficiency

Experts say that the root of all our health problems is from the imbalances in the endocannabinoid system. When our body fails to produce enough endocannabinoids on its own, the balance of our body and mind are affected. The endocannabinoid system controls the sleep cycle, mood, pain, digestion, reproduction, and many other functions. The lack of these compounds will lead to a condition called endocannabinoid system deficiency or simply, endocannabinoid deficiency.

The two endocannabinoids naturally produced by our body are anandamide- the bliss molecule- and 2-AG. When there is a decrease in the amount of these molecules, the functions depending on the endocannabinoid systems will be disrupted. These natural endocannabinoids react with the cannabinoid receptors- distributed throughout the body.

Endocannabinoid System And CBD

CBD is a cannabinoid sourced from natural hemp. Being rich in cannabinoids, hemp extract is one of the best ways to substitute for the deficiency of endocannabinoids.

It was observed that people who suffered from a few diseases were reported to have certain endocannabinoids in fewer quantities. This observation led to concluding about the positive effect cannabinoids may have on the body.

Cannabis-derived CBD extracts are also a good source of cannabinoids if you do not mind the high THC concentrations. Most of the plants from the cannabis family have high THC and thus, the chances of you getting high are more. If you prefer to avoid THC, you should try full-spectrum CBD extracted from hemp. This extract will not contain more than 0.3 percent THC because of which you will not get high.