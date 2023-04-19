Tabyana Ali (Trina): “My first impression of Taby was that she was super-focused and just super-ready to work from the start. She still remains super-professional and she’s a super- hard worker, but she is so goofy! Like, we just mess around all day. So that kind of took me by surprise, finding out how goofy she is and how funny she is. I think she’s hilarious.”

Maurice Benard (Sonny): “Maurice was super-scary and intimidating to me at first. And like I’ve said a million times, now, in our relationship, he’s just a sweetheart. He’s just, like, a teddy bear at heart, which I think most people that know him well would say. So, pretty much the complete opposite of what I thought!”

Nicholas Chavez (Spencer): “My first impression of Nick was that he’s super-fun. We worked together much more back then, when he first came on, and I remember him being very conversational, super-engaged with everybody, super-present, easy to talk to. He seemed to have, like, a lot of life experience. It was really exciting when he came on and I was excited to be working with him. He was so hardworking from the jump and remains that way. My first impression of him to now isn’t any different.”

Chad Duell (Michael): “Oh, I thought he was a goof immediately — and nothing has changed! I remember thinking, ‘That guy’s weird’ — but in the best way, in a great way. My instinct was right-on about Chad, totally.”

Genie Francis (Laura): “She’s like The Godfather of the show and I was probably a nervous wreck meeting her for the first time, but she has always been so complimentary of me and that is just the biggest compliment ever because, I mean, she is the show. And she’s also so generous and a giving scene partner. She’s just the best. She’s incredible.”

Evan Hofer (Dex): “My first impression of Evan was that he’s the nicest person ever and just so professional and hardworking, so dedicated. He’s just a huge goof and so funny — like, really, really funny — and I think I underestimated that about him. There’s much more to him than meets the eye.”

Brook Kerr (Portia): “Brook has such a calm, peaceful energy and I felt that from her right away. She just brings, like, serenity to the room and I noticed that immediately. She calms me down in the best way.”

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow): “Oh, my God — she’s just like a Disney princess! Like, there is just not one flaw, she is just so perfect inside and out and so caring and so hardworking. That was my first impression and I was pretty on the nose about all of that.”

Cameron Mathison (Drew): “He’s just like sunshine! He was sunshine when I met him and he’s still sunshine.”

Avery Pohl (Esme): “My first impression of her was at her screen test. When I did her screen test with her, she was my vote [to get the role]. I was just so engaged with her right off the bat and she was just so believable as the character that I was like, ‘This is our girl for sure.’ And, clearly, I was not the only person that thought that! I would say if I had to sum up my first impression of her in one word, it would be ‘powerful’. She is so dedicated to her craft and to all the work she puts in, but she is also so kind and down-to-earth.”

Cynthia Watros (Nina): “Such a sweet woman. I remember having the best conversations with her when she started; she really wants to get to know you and really puts in a lot of effort to check in with me and check in with whoever it is she’s working with. We’ve had that same dynamic from the beginning, even though my character doesn’t like her character anymore!”

Maura West (Ava): “I don’t remember the first time I met her, but I’m sure I was probably super-intimidated by her because she’s Ava Jerome! Just the character she plays and the essence that she has around her is intimidating. But Maura is just such a mother. I don’t know how to explain it, but she is just so warm, so eager to listen, so generous. Generous is the best word to describe her. And just getting to know her and everything she’s accomplished and how she is with her family and her kids — I wouldn’t have initially expected that from her when we met, but she is a wonderful, nurturing woman. She is awesome.”

Laura Wright (Carly): “I was a bit scared of her on my first day, but I still felt such warmth from her and I was right about that. She’s a mother, so she has that natural ability to kind of make me feel comfortable.”

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante): “I thought he was hilarious and I still do! He’s, like, pessimistic in the best way.”

Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie): “Awww, Jackie. I loved Jackie immediately. She was so nurturing and kind and remains that way. She’s perfect! She’s just the best.”