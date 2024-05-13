Deidre Hall To Be Honored By COZI-TV Airing Columbo & Emergency!

Fans of Deidre Hall have been loving her on Days of our Lives since she first came to Salem as Dr. Marlena Evans back in 1976. But the stunning star came from primetime, where she appeared on several shows. Now COZI-TV plans to honor the actress with “Day of Our Deidre” — this coming weekend. (Read what Hall had to say about The Pawn story here.)

The network’s official X (formerly Twitter) site said, “This Saturday starting at 8AM/7C Days of Our Lives Star Deidre Hall guest stars in Emergency! “Show Biz” and “Saddled” followed by Columbo “Columbo Cries Wolf”. This Saturday it’s Day of Our Deidre on COZI TV!

The actress actually appeared on six episodes — not just two — of Emergency! as Nurse Sally Lewis. In the episode titled “Show Biz,” which is Season 2, episode 3, and stars Randolph Mantooth (ex-Alex Masters, Loving; ex-Richard Halifax, General Hospital; ex-Hal Munson, As The World Turns) and Kevin Tighe, a woman is distraught, having killed a young girl by running her over. When the girl’s father shows up, he bullies Dixie’s (Julie London) nurses while demanding to see the woman.

In “Saddled,” which is Season 2, episode 6, Dixie injures her toe, while John (Mantooth) decides he can score a lot of dough by riding in rodeos. There’s an extra bonus for soap fans with this episode as former Guiding Light star Jay Hammer is also guesting on it as Ritchie. Also appearing is Barbara Bosson from Hill Street Blues. Both episodes took place in 1972.

For her episode of Peter Falk’s Columbo, which was in 1990, she played Dian Hunter, the publisher of the men’s magazine called Bachelor’s World.” Apparently, she’s looking to sell her stock wants to sell her stock to a media tycoon, but her adulterous partner is against that move. It isn’t long before she seemingly disappears on a London-bound flight. There’s a bonus for soap fans with this episode as well. Ian Buchanan (ex-Ian, DAYS; ex-Duke, GH; ex-James, Bold and Beautiful) as well as Rebecca Staab (ex-Elizabeth, Port Charles; ex-Jessie, GL) also guest star.

Get ready for even more with Hall — as her episode of Hacks is set to drop on MAX, on Thursday, May 23, at 3 a.m.