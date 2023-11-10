Daytime Emmys Officially Rescheduled!

The 50th Annual Daytime Emmys, which were originally slated to be doled out in June, but were rescheduled due to the since-resolved WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, are officially back on! The star-studded event will be broadcast live on CBS on Friday, December 15th at 9 p.m. ET/delayed PT, and will also stream on Paramount+. ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will host the ceremony, set to take place at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles, and Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN) will be honored with a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. To refresh your memory about this year’s talented crop of nominees, click here.